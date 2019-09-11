Intetics CIO Passed CIPT Certification by IAPP

Intetics Chief Information & Data Protection Officer, Sergei Tchernyshenko, has passed CIPT exam and became IAPP Certified professional.

The IAPP certifications are becoming de facto requirement to do advisory work on the GDPR. These certifications in data protection have plugged thousands of professionals into the information economy.” — Sergei Tchernyshenko

The CIPT is the first and only certification of its kind worldwide. It was launched by the IAPP in 2014 to meet the growing need that only tech pros can fill—securing data privacy at all stages of IT product and service lifecycles. The CIPT credential shows that IT specialist got the knowledge to build the company’s privacy structures from the ground up.

The CIPT certification confirms personal data protection technology expertise, staying in compliance with GDPR and other regulations in data privacy. Getting this certification is becoming a default requirement for any professional advising in the field of EU data protection and privacy regulation. The CIPT body of knowledge outlines all the concepts and topics that the specialist needs to know to become certified. During the educational process, the specialists learn:

Critical privacy concepts and practices that impact IT

Consumer privacy expectations and responsibility

How to bake privacy into early stages of IT products and services for cost control, accuracy and speed-to-market

How to establish privacy practices for data collection and transfer

How to preempt privacy issues on the Internet of Things

How to factor privacy into data classification and emerging tech such as cloud computing, facial recognition and surveillance

How to communicate privacy issues with partners such as management, development, marketing and legal.

As data privacy is highly important in the company’s cybersecurity, Intetics pays close attention to acquiring InfoSec standards. Passing CIPT credential and training products deliver immense value by giving the skills to identify solutions that implement privacy principles in compliance with sweeping new data protection regulations.



About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on custom software application development, creation and operation of distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies. Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise which is based on Predictive Software Engineering framework. Our core know-how lays in the design of software products in conditions of incomplete specifications. Intetics has broad industry experience in Education, Healthcare, Financial, Insurance, Communications, and custom ERP, CRM and workflow automation systems. Our technology experience and advanced software engineering expertise, together with an outstanding quality management platform and an unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment, team building and talent retention guarantee that our clients receive exceptional results for their software applications and data processing projects. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our quarter of the century in the technology business. Intetics operates from 10 offices in 6 countries: Naples, FL (headquarters) and Chicago in the USA, Dusseldorf in Germany, London in the UK, Minsk in Belarus, Krakow in Poland, and Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv in Ukraine. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and Google Partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, and inclusion into IAOP’s Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.

About IAPP

The IAPP is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally. The IAPP is the only place that brings together the people, tools and global information management practices you need to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving information economy.



