Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces LX4 Lubricity Extreme

/EIN News/ -- MT GILEAD, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lack of lubricity in U.S. diesel fuel has now put GM in hot water with a recent class-action lawsuit filed in federal court alleging that the CP4 high-pressure fuel injection pump on the 2011-2016 6.6L Duramax diesel engine is incompatible with American produced Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) fuel. Hot Shot’s Secret now offers a simple solution with a revolutionary new fuel additive that improves lubricity up to 2x better than the leading top competitive brand by providing an increase in diesel fuel lubricity up to 56%.



Developed for use in either low lubricity Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) fuel or gasoline, LX4 Lubricity Extreme prevents unnecessary wear and scarring of key components inside the fuel system— particularly injectors, the fuel pump and upper cylinders. For any vehicle utilizing ULSD low lubricity fuel, especially GM Duramax owners as well as semi-trucks and farm equipment, LX4 restores fuel’s lubricity, exceeding the Engine Manufacturers Association’s recommendation for fuel lubrication, ensuring long-term protection of the owner’s investment. Developed without alcohol or harmful solvents, LX4 will not void the manufacturer’s warranty, is safe for particulate filters and is easy to use.

A one ounce to 10-gallon treatment ratio is recommended for all vehicles treating “dry” fuel regardless of size including class 8 trucks and is compatible with the full product line of Hot Shot’s Secret fuel additives – Diesel Extreme, Everyday Diesel Treatment and Gasoline Extreme.



As proof of Hot Shot’s Secret LX4 Lubricity Extreme performance claims, two tests were performed by SGS lab utilizing ASTM D6079 testing criteria. Two Certificates of Analysis (CT19-01018 and CT19-01180) are available for review online at hotshotsecret.com that demonstrates conclusively a significantly lower wear scar diameter number for both tests.

For more information on Hot Shot’s Secret’s answer to low lubricity fuels, or details on where to buy LX4 Lubricity Extreme, visit hotshotsecret.com . To speak directly with a Hot Shot’s Secret highly qualified technician, call toll free 800-341-6516.

About Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI)

LSI, located in Mt. Gilead, OH and formed in 1997, specializes in innovative product development with a focus on resolving problem-specific solutions for equipment across a broad list of markets. In addition the company’s development of Hot Shot’s Secret, a brand of high performance specially formulated oils, and additives for diesel and gas-powered engines and fuel systems, LSI provides chemical-based product development for private label. Owner and President, Chris Gabrelcik is a Certified Lubrication Specialist (CLS) and Oil Management Analyst (OMA) and recently named Smart Business Leader for Central OH. Other company brands include Frantz Filters, Fluid Recovery, GREM and Microwave Renewable Technologies.

