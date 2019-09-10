Scout Sports & Entertainment Launches Scout 360 Division

Horizon Media’s Sports and Entertainment Group, Scout, establishes Property Consulting & Analytics Division focused on enhancing rightsholders’ sponsorship offering

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Sports & Entertainment, Horizon Media’s sports and entertainment group, announced today the official launch of its new division Scout 360, a dedicated practice focused on optimizing go-to market sponsorship strategies for professional sports teams, venues and properties.



Effective immediately, Scout 360 will offer the industry’s most comprehensive sponsorship consulting services, advising properties and teams on strategic initiatives such as asset mix valuations, fan insights, cross-channel media expertise, measurement strategies and whitespace identifications.

Scout 360, an extension of Scout, leverages Scout’s 8+ years of strategic brand sponsorship management expertise. Managing 200+ deals and investing $900mm+ annually on behalf of clients, Scout is responsible for creating memorable engagements at live environments connecting brands with audiences in meaningful ways. Scout’s brand consulting clients include GEICO, Burger King, Honda, United Rentals, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Mohegan Sun, Dex Imaging, Kroger and Petco to name a few. Through Scout 360, Scout is extending its brand focused sponsorship consultation services to venues, properties and IP rights holders.



Scout 360 consists of experts in sports marketing, media (including digital, social, mobile and out of home), consumers and sponsorship strategies. Focused on understanding the intersection of properties, sponsors and people, the team behind Scout 360 has already found success with several clients, initially supporting Monumental Sports and Entertainment with a detailed venue valuation on their sponsorship assets and whitespace opportunities. This engagement ultimately led to their new Naming Rights deal.

“When Ted Leonsis and Monumental Sports and Entertainment entrusted Scout 360 to evaluate the building (then named the Verizon Center), it signaled to the industry that our holistic, media-focused approach was something never seen before,” said Michael Neuman, EVP, Managing Partner, Scout Sports & Entertainment. “The coalition of services across Horizon Media, led by Scout 360, created a unique and impactful solution, resulting in the most well-rounded, in-depth evaluation and go-to-market strategy the sports business had ever seen,” said Neuman.

Since then, Scout 360 has collaborated with the Carolina Panthers, International Champions Cup (ICC), Topgolf, Minnesota Twins, Florida Panthers, FC Barcelona, Hudson Yards Sports and Entertainment (NY Islanders AHL) and Oak View Group, among others, helping each develop a deeper understanding of their sponsorship offerings including tangible and intrinsic business impact for their brand partners and prospects.

Scout 360 helps properties understand and communicate the potential power sponsorships can have in driving business impact, thereby increasing a venue’s value to brand partners. Through its custom approach, Scout 360 assesses each client’s objectives, strengths and challenges and develops revenue-generating strategies for clients to demonstrate their true value.

Further, Scout 360’s media and consumer experts can enhance a property’s overall offerings and perform tailored research to provide competitive landscape, fan engagement, whitespace analyses, custom measurement solutions and more.

Scout 360 will be led by VP of Strategy and Insights Karen Van Vleet and heading up all Cross-Channel Measurement and Valuation services is Scott Savran, Senior Manager of Property Consulting and Analytics.

About Scout Sports and Entertainment, a division of Horizon Media, Inc.

Scout is the sports, entertainment, experiential, measurement and property consulting division of Horizon Media Inc., a global leader in the performance-driven application of data and marketing insights. A nationally recognized and award-winning agency, Scout offers a full range of marketing capabilities, including sponsorship consulting, research, negotiation, strategy, partnership acquisition, activation and endorsements. Other disciplines include media property creation, media rights and the most comprehensive sponsorship analytics across all verticals of our service offerings.



The division was launched and led by Michael A. Neuman, a recognized leader in sports marketing, sponsorship and marketing partnerships.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media , Inc. is a global leader in the performance-driven application of data and marketing insights. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials.”

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame on April 30, 2019, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

