Palm Organix ™ Leading CBD Oil & CBD Products Supplier In Maryland Launch Their THC Free Broad Spectrum CBD Energy Drink

CBD Energy Drink Near Me in Maryland

Palm Organix™, a leader in the sale of premium, broad spectrum CBD products today announced the launch of a Zero THC CBD Energy Drink mix packets in Maryland.

We are ecstatic to announce that we were able to deliver our customers a zero THC, water soluble CBD energy drink at an affordable price point.” — Alex Herrera, Founder and CEO of Palm Organix™

WEST NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Nyack, New York: Palm Organix™, a leader in the sale of premium, broad spectrum CBD products today announced the launch of their latest product line, a Zero THC CBD Water Soluble Energy Drink mix packets in Maryland.

Alex Herrera, Founder and CEO of Palm Organix™ stated “23% of Americans exercise on a regular basis and they are extremely interested in healthy options to increase their energy levels before exercising, and for ways to improve recovery time post exercise. Our Zero THC energy CBD drinks assist on both fronts.” Palm Organix™ Energy and Recovery drinks are created with Broad Spectrum, water soluble PCR powder making them 100% absorbable. Each packet contains 12.5mg of CBD and 75mg of Caffeine, along with other beneficial Flavonoids and Terpenes which can simply and conveniently be added to a water bottle.

Herrera added “our Energy Drinks come individually packaged five to a box in a delicious berry flavor. Additionally, our Energy drinks contain Amino Acids, other cannabinoids, naturally present terpenes, vitamins and phytocannabinoids. We anticipate from our research that the Energy drinks will be extremely popular hence we have decided to bundle them into packages of five and 10 boxes. Purchasing in bulk will give our customers 20% and 25% off respectively making our energy drinks extremely affordable and competitive in the fast growing CBD drink category.”

Consistent with the entire line of Palm Organix™ products, the Energy drinks do not contain any THC. Herrera continued, “We are ecstatic to announce that we were able to deliver our customers a zero THC, water soluble CBD energy drink at an affordable price point. Palm Organix™ anticipates many professional, and college athletes will be consuming this product which affords those subject to drug screening the peace of mind of knowing they will not fail a test searching for THC.”

Maintaining Palm Organix™ commitment to quality and excellence, the entire line of Palm Organix™ CBD products, including the CBD Energy Drinks come with Certificates of Quality Assurance and 3rd party lab testing, which are readily available on the Palm Organix website ensuring their products contain no harsh chemicals, metals, fillers and most importantly, no THC.

Palm Organix™ sells a full line of pure, premium grade CBD oil products, sourced from Phytocannabinoid Rich (PCR) Hemp proudly grown in the USA resulting in the purest, and strongest CBD concentrated products available. PCR Hemp is considered to be the finest, purest hemp available and superior to Foreign Hemp which is known to be inconsistent in both CBD and THC content.

Palm Organix's entire product line is completely THC free, which " differentiates Palm Organix™ from many of the other CBD companies whose products contain THC," says Herrera. "The majority of our customers for numerous reasons, including religious beliefs, work responsibilities, college, and professional sports drug screening tests, simply do not want to, or are not permitted to consume THC in any capacity. We have a diverse, nationwide customer base, who use our products knowing that they will receive all the benefits of Broad Spectrum CBD without any of the negative psychoactive side effects associated with THC."

Although the Farm Bill Act of 2018 calls for THC levels to not exceed .3%, for CBD products to be legal, Palm Organix has intentionally removed all levels of THC from their entire product line. Additionally, Palm Organix™ pure premium CBD oil products have an industry high ratio of CBD to Hemp Extract versus our competitors in the CBD marketplace resulting in the finest CBD products available to consumers.

Herrera continued that “Palm Organix™, in addition to reassuring our customers that our premium CBD oil products are held to the highest standards in terms of quality, we can also promise that our prices will always be reasonable. We price our products on average, 20-25% lower than that of most of our competitors in the pure premium CBD oil category. We believe our customers deserve quality CBD products at a reasonable price, and we are proud to offer our clients both. The desire to improve one's health and well being should not break the bank.”

About Palm Organix™

Palm Organix™ is a family owned and operated CBD company recognized as a CBD oil leader in online, retail and wholesale CBD sales. Palm Organix™, offers a wide selection of Premium, Zero THC, CBD products that are tailored to our customers health needs and goals including: Tinctures which promote health and overall healing through their natural properties; Softgels available in four different varieties including two specialty blends including, Melatonin a natural sleep aid, and Curcumin, an organic pain reliever; Topicals to soothe and rejuvenate, blended with organic lavender and eucalyptus oils for relief from daily aches and pains; Energy Drinks for pre and post workout recovery, Pet Products for the pets in our lives in need of relief from separation anxiety and uncomfortable conditions that set in as pets age; and Gummies which are an effective and convenient way to receive CBD in a tasty treat.

Palm Organix™ customers trust our CBD products as they help promote greater health and overall well-being. CBD may be helpful in providing a much-needed relief from any number of ailments including, promoting tranquility and healthy skin, as well as supporting a good night’s sleep, internal balance, relaxed mood as well as muscle and joint function.

Palm Organix™ Flagship store is a great resource to the community as our CBD specialists have the ability to educate our customers in person on the benefits of CBD oil and also allow them to sample several of our premium CBD products. All of Palm Organix™products contain pure, high-quality hemp oil grown in the nutrient rich soils of Colorado. Additionally, Palm Organix™ operates their our own fulfillment center so we are able to package customer orders quickly, with care, and we always ship for free. Orders placed Monday -Friday before 3:00pm EST ship the same day and arrive in most parts of the United States within 3-4 days.

About CBD

Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, is all-natural and is extracted directly from the hemp variety of the cannabis plant. CBD is one of more than 113 beneficial cannabinoids that the plant produces. CBD interacts directly with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) already present in our bodies. Mammals, including both people and pets, have an ECS. This ECS has a number of receptors that help regulate important bodily functions like a neurotransmitter and hormone secretion, temperature, and metabolism, as well as controlling inflammation, to name only a few. CBD essentially benefits the body by acting as a natural booster to the functions that the ECS is performing. CBD is safe, non-addictive, has relatively few side effects and does not require any special license to purchase. CBD may help with any number of health and wellness issues and new benefits are being discovered continuously.



Wholesale CBD Energy Drinks and Bulk CBD Oil Products in Maryland | Palm Organix



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.