Tokio Marine HCC Ratings Affirmed by Standard & Poor’s With Positive Outlook
/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Standard & Poor’s has affirmed the “AA- (Very Strong)” financial strength ratings for its core insurance company subsidiaries and the “A-” issuer credit rating for HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. The outlook for these ratings is Positive.
“We are very pleased that Standard & Poor’s has affirmed Tokio Marine HCC’s financial strength ratings of “AA-” with a Positive outlook. These strong ratings reflect our sound balance sheet, underwriting-focused business strategy and history of profitable results, as well as our effective enterprise risk management,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.
The “AA-” financial strength ratings apply to the following insurance company subsidiaries:
- Houston Casualty Company
- Avemco Insurance Company
- U.S. Specialty Insurance Company
- HCC Life Insurance Company
- American Contractors Indemnity Company
- United States Surety Company
- HCC International Insurance Company PLC
- Tokio Marine Europe S.A.
- HCC Reinsurance Company Limited
Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.
