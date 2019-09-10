Tokio Marine HCC Ratings Affirmed by Standard & Poor’s With Positive Outlook

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Standard & Poor’s has affirmed the “AA- (Very Strong)” financial strength ratings for its core insurance company subsidiaries and the “A-” issuer credit rating for HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. The outlook for these ratings is Positive.



“We are very pleased that Standard & Poor’s has affirmed Tokio Marine HCC’s financial strength ratings of “AA-” with a Positive outlook. These strong ratings reflect our sound balance sheet, underwriting-focused business strategy and history of profitable results, as well as our effective enterprise risk management,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

The “AA-” financial strength ratings apply to the following insurance company subsidiaries:

Houston Casualty Company

Avemco Insurance Company

U.S. Specialty Insurance Company

HCC Life Insurance Company

American Contractors Indemnity Company

United States Surety Company

HCC International Insurance Company PLC

Tokio Marine Europe S.A.

HCC Reinsurance Company Limited

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact: Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations Tokio Marine HCC 713-996-1192



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.