There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,022 in the last 365 days.

Tokio Marine HCC Ratings Affirmed by Standard & Poor’s With Positive Outlook

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Standard & Poor’s has affirmed the “AA- (Very Strong)” financial strength ratings for its core insurance company subsidiaries and the “A-” issuer credit rating for HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.  The outlook for these ratings is Positive.

“We are very pleased that Standard & Poor’s has affirmed Tokio Marine HCC’s financial strength ratings of “AA-” with a Positive outlook.  These strong ratings reflect our sound balance sheet, underwriting-focused business strategy and history of profitable results, as well as our effective enterprise risk management,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

The “AA-” financial strength ratings apply to the following insurance company subsidiaries:

  • Houston Casualty Company
  • Avemco Insurance Company
  • U.S. Specialty Insurance Company
  • HCC Life Insurance Company
  • American Contractors Indemnity Company
  • United States Surety Company
  • HCC International Insurance Company PLC
  • Tokio Marine Europe S.A.
  • HCC Reinsurance Company Limited

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company.  Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.  Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings.  Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018.  For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact: Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations
  Tokio Marine HCC
  713-996-1192

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.