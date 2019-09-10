BodyGuardz Releases New Line of Protection for Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

BodyGuardz’s New Products are Available for Pre-Sale for the Latest iPhones

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its line of custom-designed protection accessories for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. Among these products are a new series of cases designed with three layers of comprehensive protection called TriCore that won't compromise your device's wireless charging capabilities or the sleek, lightweight design BodyGuardz products are known for.

“This is our largest product launch for Apple devices yet, and we’re excited to make so many new products available at once for the new iPhones,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “BodyGuardz works hard to design (not decorate) each of our products individually, not only to ensure maximum protection but also to provide an aesthetic look and feel that our customers love.”

The following are BodyGuardz’s newest products:

Paradigm S Case ($49.95): Designed like premium eyewear to protect your phone and build your image. The transparent back has a reflective, iridium finish and the three layers of protection in our TriCore technology keeps the device safe from drops and everyday use. Available for pre-order on September 18.



Paradigm Grip Case ($44.95): A drop-ready case with a comfort-grip texture that effortlessly keeps the device in your hand. The case also features protective speaker grills and highly responsive buttons in addition to three layers of comprehensive TriCore protection. Available for pre-order now.



Accent Duo Case ($59.95): A genuine leather case that is wireless charging compatible and includes a removable wrist strap to prevent drops. The case is designed for style and peace-of-mind with multi-layered TriCore protection. Available for pre-order now.



Accent Wallet Case ($59.95): Designed with the same genuine leather and three-layer TriCore protection as the Accent Duo with a low-profile 2-card wallet slot in the back. Available for pre-order now.



Designed with the same genuine leather and three-layer TriCore protection as the Accent Duo with a low-profile 2-card wallet slot in the back. Available for pre-order now. Momentum Case ($44.95): Integrates materials commonly found in running shoes into its three layers of TriCore protective technology. This performance shoe-inspired design is durable and lightweight, giving you peace of mind while you're on the go. Available for pre-order now.

In addition to this series of new cases, many of BodyGuardz’s existing cases are also available for the new devices. Available products include the Harmony case, SlideVue case, and Ace Pro case, which have proven to be some of BodyGuardz’s most popular cases of choice among Apple users.

Also available are BodyGuardz’s most durable screen protectors, including the Pure 2, Pure 2 Edge, SpyGlass Edge, Pure 2 EyeGuard, and PRTX for Apple Watch series 4 and 5. All BodyGuardz screen protectors are backed by the company’s Advantage Program , which provides free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling.

For more information on the complete lineup of products available for the new iPhones, visit www.bodyguardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com .

Media Contact

Codeword for BodyGuardz

bgz@codewordagency.com

(385) 336-7225



