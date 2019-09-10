T2 Biosystems Awarded Breakthrough Technology Contract with Premier Inc.

Contract effective September 1, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the development of innovative diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that Premier Inc., a healthcare improvement company, as part of their Technology Breakthroughs program, has awarded the Company a Breakthrough Technology contract.



The agreement will allow Premier’s members, including a network of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems, to receive special pricing and access to T2 Biosystems’ T2Bacteria® Panel and T2Candida® Panel – groundbreaking technology that can rapidly detect sepsis-causing pathogens in three to five hours instead of days – to foster fast, accurate therapy of bloodstream infections.

“Bloodstream infections can lead to sepsis if they are not diagnosed and treated early on, which can be very serious because sepsis is associated with high mortality rates. As a result, our rapid diagnostic panels are essential for improving patient outcomes,” said John McDonough, chairman and chief executive officer at T2 Biosystems. “We appreciate the support from Premier through our new agreement, which is yet another important step toward increasing the availability of T2 Biosystems’ technology to patients throughout the nation who are in need of a better solution for diagnosing and managing bloodstream infections.”

The Company also recently announced that its T2Bacteria Panel is the first and only in-vitro diagnostic test to receive approval for a New Technology Add-on Payment by the United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

In addition to improving patient outcomes, the T2Bacteria and T2Candida panels have the potential to help expedite de-escalation of antimicrobial therapy when appropriate, reducing the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance and unnecessary hospital expenses, by providing crucial information that can influence the course of treatment early on in a patient’s journey.

The contract is effective as of September 1, 2019.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel, which was recently announced as the first and only in-vitro diagnostic test to receive approval for a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) by CMS, are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

