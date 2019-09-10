Paras Biopharm Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant Tech for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Logo

Paras Biopharma Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant® Tech for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation, (for Active Folding) for Complex Therapeutic Proteins

OULU, FINLAND, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is pleased to announce that its proprietary technology, Cytofold StructQuant®, is established for the high-level expression of homogeneously folded disulfide bond containing proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli. The technology offers all cost benefits of expression in E. Coli rather than in eukaryotic systems, while at the same time retaining the high yields obtained in cytoplasmic expression. The biologics produced are of the highest quality and have maximal biological activity.

In a nutshell, the advantages that this Cytofold® Technology allows:

• Low cost production of biologics that contain disulfide bonds.

• Large scale production of biologically active eukaryotic proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli.

• Decreased production costs via high yield production in E. Coli.

• Reduced process development time as in vitro refolding optimization is not required.

These developments highlight the variance from previous systems – this technology works in any E.coli strain and does not require the disruption of the reducing pathways naturally present. The system also works in all media and does not require any supplementation of the media, therefore allowing a further reduction in costs.

“The system has been successful for the production in high yields. The successful development of Cytofold StructQuant® technology further adds to our already existing portfolio of bioprocess technology knowledge,” says Dr. Ashesh Kumar, CEO. “We will be able to serve our clients better and more effectively, with higher quality and lower costs,” says Dr. Mark Jackson, Administrative Lead, Paras Biopharmaceuticals.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has successfully used Cytofold® technology along with the company’s other technology Biomultifold® to produce difficult to manufacture proteins and will offer these technologies to CDMO clients and utilise in Biosimilar and Biologics production.

About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is a Finnish biopharmaceuticals company started in 2012. Comprising of protein scientists, bioprocess engineers and technologists, Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ team has strong experience in developing biologics in the most efficient manner.

Company main activities & offerings are in 3 major areas:

1. Contract development & microbial biologics manufacturing (CDMO).

2. Development & Licensing of Biosimilars.

3. Recombinant Bioprocess Enzymes – TEV protease and Recombinant Enterokinase.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped microbial production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products. With a total floor area of 25,000 ft2 and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft2, other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has developed and is now offering clinical development and marketing collaboration for the following Biosimilars: Recombinant Teriparatide (Forteo® Biosimilar), Recombinant Anakinra (Kineret® Biosimilar), Analog Insulin Aspart®, Recombinant Rasburicase (Elitek® / Fasturtec® Biosimilar) and Recombinant Romiplostim (N-plate® Biosimilar). The company has achieved efficient and cost-effective production of high value biosimilars. Paras Biopharmaceuticals has developed a proprietary platform which includes Diabrid® Technology, Noblecleav® Technology and Biomultifold® Technology.

*Nplate® is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc.

For further details, visit the following website: www.parasbiopharma.com

Fermentation suite at Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ Oulu site. (Photo: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy).

For further information, please contact:

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Media Relations & Information

Dr Mark Jackson Tel: +358 442709462 / Email: info@parasbiopharma.com



