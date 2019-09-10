Hands-On Learning: A Day at the Zoo

Taking your student to the zoo is a great way to engage with them outside of the classroom and enjoy a hands-on learning experience together.

Use this the guide below to make your trip engaging, educational, and enjoyable.

Before your visit:

Read a book about your child’s favorite animal to learn more about where it lives, what they eat, and what the animal sounds like.

Watch videos online of the animals in their habitat. Ask your student about what he or she observes



During your Visit:

Encourage your student to ask the animal keepers questions about the animals.

Have your child count how many animals are in a habitat. Have them make predictions about why some habitats have several animals and some only have a few.

Review key vocabulary words to build emerging reading skills. Examples include: Keeper Habitat Species Mammal Conservation Enclosure Endangered



After your visit:

Ask the student the following questions: What was your favorite animal? Why? What animal surprised you? Why?

Play an animal walk game where you take turns naming an animal and walking like it. For example, run like a cheetah, slither like a snake, and stomp like an elephant.

Create a zoo guidebook with pictures and words to describe the different animals that you saw at the zoo.

Parent Pro-Tips