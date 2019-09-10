Emerald Health Therapeutics Announces Closing of $25 million Convertible Debenture Unit Financing

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. ("Emerald" or the "Company") (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF) announces that it has closed its prospectus offering (the "Offering") to certain Canadian institutional accredited investors announced on August 28, 2019. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 2,500 secured convertible debenture units (each, a "Convertible Debenture Unit") at a price of $10,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $25,000,000.

Each Convertible Debenture Unit is comprised of one 5.0% secured convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $10,000 (each, a "Convertible Debenture") and 5,000 common share purchases warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). The Convertible Debentures have a maturity date of 24 months from the date hereof (the "Maturity Date") and bear interest (at the option of the Company payable in cash or, pursuant to TSXV rules and subject to certain limitations on a holder’s ownership levels, in common shares of the Company ("Common Shares")) from the date hereof at 5.0% per annum, accrued and payable semi-annually on June 30th and December 31st of each year. The Convertible Debentures include certain covenants relating to the business of the Company.

Subject to certain limitations on a holder’s ownership levels, the Convertible Debentures are convertible, subject to certain restrictions and at the option of the holder, into Common Shares at any time prior to the close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date. The Convertible Debentures have a conversion price of $2.00 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). If, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than $3.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may force the conversion of the principal amount of the then outstanding principal amount owing pursuant to the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price provided the Company gives 30 days' notice of such conversion to the holder.

Subject to certain limitations on a holder’s ownership levels, each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $2.00 per share for a period of 24 months from the date hereof. If, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV is greater than $3.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may deliver a notice to the holder of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice.

The Company has used a portion of the net proceeds of the Offering to repay the outstanding loan to Emerald Health Sciences Inc. and intends to use the remainder for working capital.

The Convertible Debenture Units were offered by way of a shelf prospectus supplement dated August 30, 2019 filed in all of the provinces of Canada pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions and National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis. Its 50%-owned Pure Sunfarms joint venture in BC is licensed and fully planted in the first of its two 1.1 million square foot greenhouses. The capacity of each greenhouse is estimated to exceed 75,000 kg of cannabis annually. Emerald's Verdélite operation in Québec is completing the build-out of its 88,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility and is scaling up production. Emerald has contracted for approximately 1,200 acres of hemp in 2019 to 2022 with the objective of extracting low-cost cannabidiol. Emerald has secured exclusive strategic partnerships for large scale extraction and softgel encapsulation, as well as for proprietary technology to enhance cannabinoid bioavailability. Its team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development, large-scale agri-business, and marketing, and is focused on developing proprietary, value-added cannabis products for medical and adult-use customers.

Emerald is part of the Emerald Health Group , which represents a broad array of companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products aimed at providing wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body's endocannabinoid system.

