The Delta Companies’ Ty Chambers Takes On New Role as President of Client Services

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm, announced that Ty Chambers has taken on the role of President of Client Services. As President of Client Services, Chambers is responsible for overseeing operations and strategies focused on revenue growth for the entire organization. Chambers has been at TDC for 16+ years, most recently as Executive Vice President of Delta Locum Tenens (DLT).



Under Chambers’ full-time leadership of DLT, which began in 2011, revenue growth has doubled. DLT has also been recognized with numerous ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® awards, including Best of Staffing ® Talent Satisfaction and the Diamond Award. Each Diamond Award recognizes five continuous years of winning Best of Staffing® from both clients and providers. In 2019, DLT won its tenth Best of Staffing® Award. In addition, DLT was recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts in 2018 as the 10th largest locum tenens firm in the nation.

Throughout his tenure at TDC, Chambers has held numerous executive roles, including Executive Vice President for Delta Physician Placement. Chambers also served on the board of directors for the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) for three years, most notably as Chairman of Conferences.

“Ty Chambers has contributed to The Delta Companies in so many ways. His influence and experience have helped us evolve tremendously,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of TDC. “Each one of TDC’s business units have benefitted from his leadership, and I’m excited to see what he brings to his new role with our company.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies offer permanent and temporary healthcare staffing and physician recruitment solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, therapy and other allied healthcare professionals. Physician staffing services are represented by Delta Physician Placement and Delta Locum Tenens . All other allied healthcare staffing services are represented by Delta Healthcare Providers .

