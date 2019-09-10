Discovery Metals Announces Clarification of News Release Issued September 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) wishes to clarify information regarding its earlier news release issued today:



Discovery acquired the Cordero project through its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Levon Resources Ltd. (“Levon”) (see Discovery news release of August 2, 2019). The mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Analysis (“PEA”) supporting the disclosure in the news release were completed by Levon, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Discovery. These documents are available on Levon’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on Discovery’s website at www.dsvmetals.com.

For further information contact: Discovery Metals Corp., #701 - 55 University Ave, Toronto, ON Canada M5J 2H7, info@dsvmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Taj Singh”

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

ABOUT DISCOVERY METALS

Discovery is exploring its 100%-owned Cordero silver-zinc-lead-gold Project. The 37,000-hectare property covers an entire porphyry district that hosts the announced resource and numerous exploration targets for bulk tonnage diatreme-hosted, porphyry-style, and carbonate replacement deposits. In addition, Discovery is focused on discovering and advancing high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits in a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares covering a historic mining district in Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of three large-scale, drill-ready projects and several earlier-stage prospects, all with shallow, high-grade mineralization, is situated in a world-class carbonate replacement deposit belt that stretches from southeast Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with several kilometers of underground development, but there was no modern exploration or drill testing on the properties prior to the work carried out by Discovery.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, delays in receipt of required permits, timing of commencement of drilling, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.