Scientology Volunteer Ministers at the Oregon State Capitol

Volunteer Ministers welcomed visitors to their tent at the State Capitol.

From their bright yellow tent at the state Capitol, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Portland extend their help to their community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) set up their bright yellow tent on the steps of the State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, to reach out to the community with help.

Portland Volunteer Ministers responded to the Carr Fire that threatened Redding, California, last year and brought relief to emergency workers and those displaced by the deadly Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California.

But it is not only in times of manmade and natural disaster that Scientology Volunteer Ministers serve. They are trained in assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that can relieve stress and speed healing by addressing the spiritual and emotional factors underlying physical difficulties—and other practical skills that enable them to help others overcome difficulties and improve their lives.

Volunteer Ministers are on call 24/7 to help on a one-on-one basis in villages, towns and cities across the globe. They live by the motto that no matter the difficulty, “Something can be done about it.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

Free online courses are available through the Volunteer Ministers website. To learn more or contact a Volunteer Minister, call a Scientology Church or Mission or the International Volunteer Ministers headquarters at 1-800-HELP-4-YU.

Watch an episode on the work of the Volunteer Ministers in times of disaster on the Scientology Network.

To keep up to date on news about Scientology and Scientologists, follow the Scientology Newsroom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df-97lhZBi0



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.