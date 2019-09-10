Issued by Church of Scientology International

Scientology Volunteer Ministers at the Oregon State Capitol

Volunteer Ministers welcomed visitors to their tent at the State Capitol.

From their bright yellow tent at the state Capitol, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Portland extend their help to their community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) set up their bright yellow tent on the steps of the State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, to reach out to the community with help.

Portland Volunteer Ministers responded to the Carr Fire that threatened Redding, California, last year and brought relief to emergency workers and those displaced by the deadly Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California.

But it is not only in times of manmade and natural disaster that Scientology Volunteer Ministers serve. They are trained in assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that can relieve stress and speed healing by addressing the spiritual and emotional factors underlying physical difficulties—and other practical skills that enable them to help others overcome difficulties and improve their lives.

Volunteer Ministers are on call 24/7 to help on a one-on-one basis in villages, towns and cities across the globe. They live by the motto that no matter the difficulty, “Something can be done about it.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

Free online courses are available through the Volunteer Ministers website. To learn more or contact a Volunteer Minister, call a Scientology Church or Mission or the International Volunteer Ministers headquarters at 1-800-HELP-4-YU.

Watch an episode on the work of the Volunteer Ministers in times of disaster on the Scientology Network.

To keep up to date on news about Scientology and Scientologists, follow the Scientology Newsroom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df-97lhZBi0

Portland Volunteer Ministers set up their bright yellow tent on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol.

Volunteer Ministers provided Scientology assists to those visiting the tent.

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

