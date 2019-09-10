Issued by Church of Scientology International

New Monthly Open Mic for the NoHo Arts District

Singing from the heart at the open mic night at the Church of Scientology of the Valley

The Church of Scientology of the Valley provides an ideal environment for performing artists.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NoHo Arts District is a community known for its contemporary theaters, art galleries, cafés, and shops. Now, the Church of Scientology of the Valley joins the scene, opening its auditorium to talented performers for a monthly open mic night.

The open mic, which held its premiere performance last month, will take place the second Tuesday of each month, with the next performance scheduled for September 10.

The first open mic featured both young and seasoned performers who played and sang everything from contemporary and jazz to classical. There was even a unique harmonica-piano duo.

Known for its outstanding acoustics, the auditorium of the Church of Scientology of the Valley presents a great opportunity for talented artists to perform in a safe environment where everyone is encouraged to express themselves.

“Great Event!” texted one guest. “Super impressed with the talent level. Wow!”

Singers, dancers and musicians are invited to participate September 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Scientology of the Valley, 11455 Burbank Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Destination: The Valley on the Scientology Network

The Church opens its auditorium to the community to provide a venue for local talent to perform and for the community to enjoy their work.

