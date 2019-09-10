Issued by Church of Scientology International

Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response: On the Ground in the Bahamas

Bringing a boatload of supplies, a team of Volunteer Ministers arrives in Freeport.

Nearly a week after Hurricane Dorian rampaged through the Bahamas, the once-thriving tourist paradise still looks like a war zone.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the death toll now at 45, hundreds are still missing and an estimated 70,000 have lost their homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Scientology Volunteers Ministers and their partners, Los Topos, the Mexican search and rescue specialists, are on the ground.

VMS are helping to locate survivors, providing urgently needed supplies and providing assistance to first responders.

Although access to the islands is still very limited, Scientology Churches and Missions in the U.S. and Latin America are collecting supplies and readying teams of trained Volunteer Ministers to deploy to the Bahamas to help in what may be the worst disasters ever to hit the island nation.

Anyone wishing to help should contact their local Church of Scientology or International Volunteer Ministers headquarters at (800) Help-4YU.

Follow news on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response in the Bahamas as it unfolds on the Scientology Newsroom.

First team of Volunteer Ministers left from Florida on Saturday and flew into Freeport

In Florida, Volunteer Ministers loaded a 16-foot truck with food and supplies and shipped it to the Bahamas by boat

The Church sponsored their partners, the Mexican search and rescue specialist Los Topos, to fly to the Bahamas to help locate survivors.

