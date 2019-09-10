Global Low-Code Development Platform Market is Set to Reach USD 53.0 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 80.0% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Offering (Solution [General Purpose, Mobile-First App, Database App, Process App, Request Handling], Service [Professional, Managed]), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Vertical (Government, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, IT, BFSI, Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global low-code development platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 53.0 billion by 2024. Globally, low-code development platform industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For example, in April 2019, Mendix Technology B.V. launched Mendix Studio and Mendix Studio Pro.



Small and medium enterprises category is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period in the Low-code development platform market

On the basis of enterprise size, the global low-code development platform market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Among the two categories, the small and medium enterprises category is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the inclination toward cloud-based low-code development platforms in minimizing resources and cost barrier for application development.

On the basis of vertical, the global low-code development platform market is divided into government, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, IT, BFSI, and others. Of all, the IT sector held largest share in the market in 2018 and is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of low-code development platform in the IT sector.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in low-code development platform market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of IT companies, and increasing mobile application usage. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing internet penetration, and rapid increase in the number of smartphones.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global low-code development platform market are Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Caspio Inc, Kony Inc, Appian Corporation, Mendix Technology B.V., Outsystems Inc, AgilePoint Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MatsSoft Limited, and ServiceNow Inc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the offerings, service category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.

Of all the deployment type, cloud-based contributes the largest revenue globally.

The small and medium enterprises category is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period.

Of all vertical, the IT sector is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global low-code development platform market on the basis of offering, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical, and region.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Coverage

Offering Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Solution

• General Purpose

• Mobile-First App

• Database App

• Process App

• Request Handling

• General Purpose • Mobile-First App • Database App • Process App • Request Handling Service

• Professional

• Managed

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Enterprise Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Vertical Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Government

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

IT

BFSI

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Low-Code Development Platform Market by Region

North America

By Offering

By Deployment Type

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Offering

By Deployment Type

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Offering

By Deployment Type

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Offering

By Deployment Type

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that includes comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

