Scandinavian & The Baltic Cinema Industry Research Report 2019
New owners are investing in the cinema markets of Nordic Europe prompting the hope that growth may succeed in a period in which some markets seemed to show signs of tiredness.
This new report includes comprehensive statistics covering screens, admissions, ticket prices and box office plus profiles of major exhibitors. This is an essential source for those seeking to do business in the region's high-value market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Denmark
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Nordisk Film
- Vue
- Forecasts
2. Estonia
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Apollo
- AMC
- Cinamon
- Forecasts
3. Finland
- Films and Distribution
- Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- AMC
- Forecasts
4. Iceland
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
5. Latvia
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
6. Lithuania
- Films
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
7. Norway
- Films and Distribution
- 3D
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Nordisk Film
- AMC
- KinoNor
- Forecasts
8. Sweden
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- AMC
- Forecasts
List of Tables
Denmark
- Danish Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2015-2019
- Forecasts
- Denmark Forecasts 2018-2023
Estonia
- Estonian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- New Releases 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors April 2019
- Forecasts
- Estonia Forecasts 2018-2023
Finland
- Finnish Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Finnish Films 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Leading Distributors 2013-2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2014-2017
- Forecasts
- Finland Forecasts 2018-2023
Iceland
- Icelandic Film Market 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Companies
- Forecasts
- Iceland Forecasts 2018-2023
Latvia
- Latvian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors April 2019
- Forecasts
- Latvia Forecasts 2018-2023
Lithuania
- Lithuanian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Lithuanian Films 2014-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors April 2019
- Forecasts
- Lithuania Forecasts 2018-2023
Norway
- Norwegian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Cinema Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Leading Distributors 2013-2018
- 3D Films 2013-2018
- Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Norway Forecasts 2018-2023
Sweden
- Swedish Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Swedish Films 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens March 2019
- AMC Sites and Screens by Country 2018
- Forecasts
- Sweden Forecasts 2018-2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akg01a
