Scandinavian & The Baltic Cinema Industry Research Report 2019

New owners are investing in the cinema markets of Nordic Europe prompting the hope that growth may succeed in a period in which some markets seemed to show signs of tiredness.



This new report includes comprehensive statistics covering screens, admissions, ticket prices and box office plus profiles of major exhibitors. This is an essential source for those seeking to do business in the region's high-value market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Denmark

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Nordisk Film

Vue

Forecasts

2. Estonia

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Apollo

AMC

Cinamon

Forecasts

3. Finland

Films and Distribution

Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

AMC

Forecasts

4. Iceland

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Forecasts

5. Latvia

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Forecasts

6. Lithuania

Films

Cinemas

Companies

Forecasts

7. Norway

Films and Distribution

3D

Cinemas

Companies

Nordisk Film

AMC

KinoNor

Forecasts

8. Sweden

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

AMC

Forecasts

List of Tables

Denmark

Danish Cinema Market 2013-2018

Releases by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2015-2019

Forecasts

Denmark Forecasts 2018-2023

Estonia

Estonian Cinema Market 2013-2018

New Releases 2013-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors April 2019

Forecasts

Estonia Forecasts 2018-2023

Finland

Finnish Cinema Market 2013-2018

Finnish Films 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Leading Distributors 2013-2018

Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2014-2017

Forecasts

Finland Forecasts 2018-2023

Iceland

Icelandic Film Market 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Companies

Forecasts

Iceland Forecasts 2018-2023

Latvia

Latvian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Releases 2013-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors April 2019

Forecasts

Latvia Forecasts 2018-2023

Lithuania

Lithuanian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Lithuanian Films 2014-2018

Top Ten Films 2018

Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors April 2019

Forecasts

Lithuania Forecasts 2018-2023

Norway

Norwegian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Cinema Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Leading Distributors 2013-2018

3D Films 2013-2018

Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018

Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2013-2018

Forecasts

Norway Forecasts 2018-2023

Sweden

Swedish Cinema Market 2013-2018

Releases by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Swedish Films 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors by Screens March 2019

AMC Sites and Screens by Country 2018

Forecasts

Sweden Forecasts 2018-2023

