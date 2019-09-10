RegEd Compliance Thought Leaders to Participate in 30th Annual SILA National Education Conference

RegEd subject matter experts will contribute to multiple conference sessions and will be considered for awards in recognition of leadership and service to the Industry

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, including Xchange, the market-leading Enterprise Licensing and Registration solution, will participate in the 2019 SILA National Education Conference in San Diego, CA on Sept. 15-18, 2019.

The conference will provide more than 40 substantive sessions and an educational forum for attendees to address current industry challenges, discuss licensing and registration best practices, and build their overall compliance knowledge.

A number of RegEd compliance thought leaders and subject matter experts will participate in sessions and are nominated for SILA awards. Margie Webber, Governance Chair on the SILA Board of Directors and a Senior Member of RegEd's Regulatory Affairs Group, will facilitate the Securities Open Forum discussion, lead the NASAA Task Force meeting, and moderate the Legislative Update Panel. Brandi Brown has been nominated for the Bruce Saenger Education Award, for which nominees demonstrate a passion for insurance and/or securities related education topics including pre-licensing/pre-registration, continuing education, and professional development.

Kaitlyn Small, Regulatory Specialist at RegEd, is a panelist on the Navigating the Choppy Waters of Adjuster Licensing session on Monday, Sept. 16th that will discuss the pain points of adjuster licensing and how the industry and state side handle these issues, and what can be done to make the entire process easier. Also on Monday, Michael Pouliot, SVP of Sales at RegEd, is a panelist on the The Impact of Technology on Insurance & Securities Distribution session that will focus on how technology can improve the agent/advisor experience and efficiency.

During the conference, RegEd will feature enterprise solutions for credentialing, contracting/onboarding and appointment processing:

Alerts 2.0: The industry’s only fully automated licensing data reconciliation and management solution.

Onboarding / Contracting Automation: Eliminates manual oversight of the onboarding / contracting process.

Credentialing Validation: Real-time validations with order entry / trading systems and regulatory and industry gateways.

Smart Appointments: Enables straight-through appointment processing based on the firm's unique business rules.

RegEd representatives will be onsite to meet with conference attendees to understand their compliance and licensing challenges, and discuss solutions that enable firms to meet compliance requirements and proactively manage their compliance program and licensing operations. RegEd booths 29 and 30 will be located in the exhibitor pavilion of the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.

Madelyn Matthews



