Colorado Association Services Welcomes New Community to Client List

/EIN News/ --

Denver, CO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Colorado Association Services, an Associa company, has been selected as the management company for a new community in Centennial, Colorado.



The unique community is comprised of more than 500 single-family homes with several special features including beautiful grassy areas for picnics, walking trails, and festive resident events such as “Music in the Park.” The property is also conveniently located within the highly sought-after cherry creek school district and near family-friendly restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.



“Colorado Association Services continues to focus on expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” stated Matt Williams, Colorado Association Services president. “We will be working with the board of directors and residents to provide them with the best management and lifestyle services available.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



