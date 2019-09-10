Angolan president leaves Brazzaville

Brazzaville, ANGOLA, September 10 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço left Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, on Tuesday afternoon after addressing an opening ceremony of the fifth Investing in Africa Forum (IAF) in the Congolese capital, going until Thursday.,

At the meeting, which started at around 11 am local time and the same time in Luanda, the President Lourenço was the second head of state to deliver his speech after his counterpart of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi.

Source from the Press Secretariat of the Presidency of Republic, states that the minister of Economy and Planning, Manuel Neto da Costa, will represent the Angolan head of state for the rest of the event.

Angola finds the Brazzaville Forum as an opportunity to publicise its potential and development plans, as well as to convince potential investors.

According to Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, in view of this opportunity the President João Lourenço has accepted the invitation to attend the forum”, co-organised by Africa's largest trading partner, China, and the World Bank (WB).

Pointing to the presence of many of the international financial institutions engaged in this platform (IAF5), the minister said that Angola sees this occasion as crucial to convince potential investors and to hear from the successful experiences from the parts of the world that “can serve as a reference for us”.

The Forum was established in 2015 as an international platform to promote multilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in Africa.

The first edition took place in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in June 2015.

The second happened in China's Guangzhou in September 2016, Senegal (Dakar) hosted the third in September 2017 and the fourth edition took place in September last year in Changsha (China).

