Angola denies closure of embassy in Pretoria

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 10 - The Angolan embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday, denied information on the alleged closure of that diplomatic mission, following the wave of "afro-phobia" that has been taking place a few days ago in South Africa.,

In a note, the diplomatic mission denies that the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, had instructed to repatriate Angolans living in Pretoria and to close the mission, as reported on social networks.

"The information is false, misleading, biased and aims to discredit the excellent diplomatic, friendly and cooperation relations that exist between the Republics of Angola and South Africa, as well as their leaders," explains the document addressed to ANGOP.

The Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Pretoria announces that it continues to monitor the worrying situation with communities throughout South Africa at all times and reaffirms that there are no Angolans affected by this phenomenon.

It also applauds the prompt response of the South African authorities to ensuring the protection of victims and criminalizing the perpetrators of this wave of afro-phobia.

The Embassy calls on the Angolan communities to remain calm, in constant contact with community leaders, and seizes the opportunity to once again advise illegal citizens to legitimize their status with the authorities.

Since Sunday, at least 10 people have died and 423 have been detained, mainly in the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. The attacks, which target mainly citizens of other African countries, are shocking the country and the international community.

