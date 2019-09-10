Global Resilient Flooring Market Analysis, Volume, Value and Distribution Up Until 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Resilient Flooring Market (By Products - LVT, Vinyl Flooring & WPC; By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa & CIS) Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vinyl flooring, an important segment of resilient flooring has been witnessing higher adoption in the residential segment globally. It was primarily deployed in commercial spaces previously but advancement in the industry has brought about products such as realistic tiles and planks mimicking natural look which has boosted its uptake.



The report Global Resilient Flooring Market (By Products - LVT, Vinyl Flooring & WPC; By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa & CIS) Market Outlook 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of global resilient flooring market with market segmentation done across various products such as LVT, vinyl composite tiles, sheet vinyl and WPC. Geographical analysis is done across leading markets in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and CIS.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Flooring Market

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Product Types

3.1.3 End-Users

3.2 Global Flooring Market Analysis

3.2.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel

3.2.4 Market Share by Segment

3.2.5 Market Share by Region

3.2.6 Market Share by Nations



4. Resilient Flooring

4.1 Overview

4.2 Classification

4.3 Market Analysis

4.3.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.3.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.3.3 Market Share by Products (Commercial/Residential)

4.3.4 Market Share by Application

4.3.5 Market Share by Floor Origin

4.3.6 Market share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Product Types

5.1.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.4 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.5 Market Share by Method of Installation

5.1.6 Market Share by Floor Origin

5.2 Vinyl Flooring

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Sheet Vinyl

5.2.2.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2.2 Market Share by Floor Origin

5.2.3 Vinyl Composite Tiles

5.2.3.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 WPC

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 Market Share by Product

6.1.3 The US

6.1.3.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3.3 Market Share by Product

6.1.3.4 Market Share by End-Users

6.1.3.5 Market Share by Distributional Channels

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Market Share by Product

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Market Share by Products

6.4 Middle East & Africa

6.4.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4.2 Market Share by Product

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.5.2 Market Share by Product

6.6 CIS

6.6.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 High Demand for Luxury Vinyl Segment

7.1.3 Increasing Use of Vinyl Flooring in Residential Segment

7.1.4 Growth of E-commerce

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Growth of Construction Industry

7.2.2 Focus on Aesthetics

7.2.3 Rise in Disposable Income

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulations

7.3.2 Intense Competition in the Market

7.3.3 Fluctuations in Price of Raw Materials



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Landscape

8.2 Financial Analysis

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.3.1 Global

8.3.2 The US



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Interface Inc.

9.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc.

9.3 Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

9.4 Shaw Industries

9.5 Tarkett Inc



