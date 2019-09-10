There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,011 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  August   YTD - August Beginning
Inventory
  2019 2018 %Chg   2019 2018 %Chg Aug 2019
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 13,336 13,058 2.1   117,815 111,964 5.2 87,909
  40 < 100 HP 5,166 5,239 -1.4   39,585 39,995 -1.0 33,407
  100+ HP 1,426 1,255 13.6   11,492 11,319 1.5 9,002
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 19,928 19,552 1.9   168,892 163,278 3.4 130,318
4WD Farm Tractors 192 161 19.3   1,639 1,454 12.7 1,023
Total Farm Tractors 20,120 19,713 2.1   170,531 164,732 3.5 131,341
Self-Prop Combines 522 468 11.5   3,035 3,035 0.0 1,552
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

