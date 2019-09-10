AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

August YTD - August Beginning

Inventory 2019 2018 %Chg 2019 2018 %Chg Aug 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 13,336 13,058 2.1 117,815 111,964 5.2 87,909 40 < 100 HP 5,166 5,239 -1.4 39,585 39,995 -1.0 33,407 100+ HP 1,426 1,255 13.6 11,492 11,319 1.5 9,002 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 19,928 19,552 1.9 168,892 163,278 3.4 130,318 4WD Farm Tractors 192 161 19.3 1,639 1,454 12.7 1,023 Total Farm Tractors 20,120 19,713 2.1 170,531 164,732 3.5 131,341 Self-Prop Combines 522 468 11.5 3,035 3,035 0.0 1,552

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



