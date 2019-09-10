Jason Smith, CPA Helps Businesses Protect Assets and Secure Wealth

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Jason Monroe Smith of Scottsdale , Arizona helps local businesses and individuals protect their assets and wealth by implementing reliable strategies and comprehensive plans.“Asset protection is about using techniques that are within the limits of the law to protect assets of people and businesses from legal action and the threat of litigation,” explained Jason Smith, CPA and CFP. “These strategies will also protect against creditors.”Individuals should consider asset protection strategies when they have a sudden windfall of money such as through an inheritance or lawsuit. If this wealth is a new experience, Jason Smith urges individuals to start the protection process right away.“Assets deal predominantly with large sums of money but can also encapsulate rental property, owned property, contacts for service, and more,” continued Jason Smith. “Whatever it might be, if someone or a business has something of significant monetary value, it would be wise to protect their wealth and protect it wisely.” Jason Monroe Smith uses proven strategies to protect assets. His arsenal includes ethical tools that help shield valuable assets from legal action and creditors. Jason has worked with hundreds of clients to form plans and achieve financial goals. Some of his techniques include utilizing trust options, regional laws, liability and professional insurance, and more. His services help clients in pre-planning and during times of litigation.“The most important thing to do when it comes to asset planning is to plan, plan, and plan some more,” said Jason Smith. “If a plan is not in place at the time of a litigation, assets of the debtor can be at serious risk and at the mercy of the judge.”If litigation does occur, Jason Smith is available to help his clients navigate those waters. He ensures that his clients are properly insured--raising the liability insurance if needed. Jason recommends that clients purchase a coverage policy of at least five million or more to ensure that the totality of wealth is covered. He will also review client property and joint accounts, ensuring that proper entities are in place to separate personal and business assets in order to reduce the risk that the litigation may impose.About Jason Monroe Smith, CPA and CFP Jason Monroe Smith is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner with over 17 years of experience. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Jason specializes in tax and financial planning. Jason Monroe Smith’s in-depth CPA work has led to diverse experience and enabled him to work as an independent contractor where he prepares taxes, provides public accounting services, and performs financial planning services for small to mid-sized businesses.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.