Global Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Market Trends & Opportunities During the Forecast Period, 2017-2022

In 2017, the number of cardiothoracic surgery and interventional cardiology procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 14.4 million. The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 4.2% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, exceeding 17.7 million by 2022

Cardiothoracic surgery and interventional cardiology include a wide range of open and minimally invasive procedures performed on the heart and coronary vessels. The primary types of cardiothoracic surgery and interventional cardiology procedures are coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) procedures; heart valve surgeries; congenital heart disease surgeries; aortic aneurysm procedures; other cardiothoracic surgeries including annuloplasties, arterial-venous fistula repair, pericardiocentesis, cardiotomy and pericardiotomy, and heart transplants; cardiac catheterization procedures; and heart rhythm procedures including pacemaker and implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) implantation and cardiac ablation procedures.

Questions Answered In This Report:

What are the trends and opportunities in the cardiothoracic & interventional cardiology market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in cardiothoracic & interventional cardiology markets?

What are the cardiothoracic & interventional cardiology procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest cardiothoracic & interventional cardiology markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

