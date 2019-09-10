EU Sanitary Ware and Parts of Copper Market Growth of 18% in 2018 Generating a Revenue of $2.6 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU - Sanitary Ware and Parts of Copper - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the copper sanitary ware market in the European Union amounted to $2.6B in 2018, picking up by 18% against the previous year.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Overall, copper sanitary ware consumption, however, continues to indicate a strong increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when the market value increased by 82% y-o-y. The level of copper sanitary ware consumption peaked in 2018 and is likely to see steady growth in the near future.



Consumption By Country in the EU



The countries with the highest volumes of copper sanitary ware consumption in 2018 were the UK (3.1K tonnes), Germany (1.9K tonnes) and France (1K tonnes), together accounting for 57% of total consumption.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of copper sanitary ware consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Germany, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the UK ($2.4B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($56M). It was followed by France.



The countries with the highest levels of copper sanitary ware per capita consumption in 2018 were Ireland (89 kg per 1000 persons), the Czech Republic (64 kg per 1000 persons) and Austria (49 kg per 1000 persons).



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of copper sanitary ware per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Germany, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU



Depressed by shrinking demand for copper sanitary ware in the European Union, the market is expected to continue its downward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. The performance of the market is forecast to contract with an anticipated CAGR of -8.0% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to depress the market volume to 5.9K tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production in the EU



The copper sanitary ware production stood at 3.1K tonnes in 2018, lowering by -17% against the previous year. In general, copper sanitary ware production continues to indicate an abrupt curtailment. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2013 when production volume increased by 19% y-o-y. Over the period under review, copper sanitary ware production attained its maximum volume at 9.5K tonnes in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, copper sanitary ware production totaled $120M in 2018 estimated in export prices. In general, copper sanitary ware production continues to indicate a mild drop. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2013 when production volume increased by 22% against the previous year. Over the period under review, copper sanitary ware production attained its maximum level at $169M in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum.



Production By Country in the EU



The countries with the highest volumes of copper sanitary ware production in 2018 were Germany (1.3K tonnes), Italy (782 tonnes) and France (277 tonnes), together accounting for 76% of total production.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of copper sanitary ware production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by France, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the production figures.



