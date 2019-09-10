Artec 3D Releases the Artec Remote App for Long-Range Laser Scanning with Artec Ray

Using a phone or tablet users can remotely scan large objects with submillimeter accuracy, ideal for reverse engineering, construction, inspection and product design

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D , a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announces the availability of a remote app for its Artec Ray long-range laser scanner, which will allow users unparalleled flexibility when scanning large objects, without needing to be tethered to a laptop. Through the iOS and Android app, scanning can be controlled from any mobile device or tablet via a WiFi connection. With the Artec Ray, large objects can be digitally captured with submillimeter accuracy and from a distance of up to 110 meters (or 360 feet) away. Now with a few taps on a phone or tablet, data can be captured with minimal noise levels, resulting in a faster scanning process and significantly quicker post-processing.



Artec Ray’s industry-leading speed, accuracy and, now, operating flexibility will make jobs easier-than-ever, for a range of applications including reverse engineering, inspection, construction (BIM), product design, forensics, heritage preservation, and more.

“With large immobile objects such as buildings, aircrafts, and industrial equipment, it can be challenging to physically be in a position to capture all angles needed to complete a scan,” said Artyom Yukhin, president and CEO of Artec 3D. “The wireless capabilities that the Artec Ray app offers makes it easy to digitally capture environments or objects from difficult to reach locations that otherwise wouldn’t be possible to reach for both scanner and operator to occupy. For instance, when scanning the top of an airplane, the Artec Ray can be positioned on an elevated platform, while the user safely operates it from the ground.”

The Artec Remote app allows users to:

Complete scans without being connected to a laptop;

Specify scan resolution in the Simple Settings Mode;

Adjust sensitivity, horizontal and vertical resolution, turn scanning sounds on and off, and turn scan texture (color) on and off through the Advanced Settings Mode;

Generate a quick scene preview to ensure the target object will be fully captured;

Select one area or multiple areas to scan with specified settings;

Quickly save data to an SD-card.

To download the Artec Remote app, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/artec-remote/id1398067054 for the iOS version or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.artec3d.ArtecRemote for the Android version.

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with subsidiaries in the United States (Santa Clara, California) and Russia (Moscow). Artec develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology and many more.

Press Contact

Sean Welch

PAN Communications for Artec 3D

swelch@pancomm.com

+1 407-734-7330



