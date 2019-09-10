HashiCorp Adds New Collaboration and Automation Capabilities to Terraform Cloud for Free, Providing a Consistent Multi-Cloud Provisioning Workflow for Everyone

General Availability of Terraform Cloud Enables Organizations of Any Size to Collaborate and Adopt a Cloud Operating Model for IT

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today onstage at HashiConf, HashiCorp, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, announced expanded capabilities and the general availability of HashiCorp Terraform Cloud, adding new collaboration and automation features to HashiCorp’s multi-cloud management and provisioning SaaS platform. With these new capabilities, HashiCorp makes it easier for developers, operators, teams, and enterprise users at any size of organization to adopt a cloud operating model by providing a consistent, multi-cloud provisioning workflow.



Terraform Cloud now makes the best workflow for Terraform accessible to everyone with features that help users and teams move quickly and collaborate on Terraform, while also making it easier to get started. The added Terraform Cloud capabilities include:

Multi-cloud provisioning automation. The new Terraform Cloud automation features help streamline the workflow for deploying infrastructure as code with Terraform. Operators can store code in a Version Control System (VCS) like GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket, and Terraform Cloud can automatically start runs based off pull requests and merges. Additionally, Terraform Cloud has added the ability to remotely execute plans and applies, which can be triggered from the command line, the API, or from within the Terraform Cloud Web app.

Cross-team provisioning collaboration. The new Terraform Cloud collaboration features help teams work together. Teams of developers and operations engineers can collaborate on Terraform runs. The Private Module Registry allows those teams to easily share configuration templates. Teams also are able to collaborate asynchronously using remote state file storage.

In addition to the free tier of features, there are two new paid options for Terraform Cloud: Team and Governance.

Team includes the ability to create and manage multiple teams and organizations, enforcing Role Based Access Control (RBAC) for those.

Governance includes both Sentinel, the HashiCorp policy as code framework for enforcing granular rules against infrastructure, as well as Cost Estimation, the newest Terraform feature that gives the estimated cost of infrastructure before it is provisioned.

“By working with small teams using HashiCorp Terraform open source and large organizations using Terraform Enterprise, we have seen an important need to provide a consistent experience and simpler on-ramp for anyone working with Terraform -- from initial adoption to deeper collaboration. We want to make the entire journey as straightforward as possible,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. “Today, with the expansion and GA of Terraform Cloud, we are bridging that gap by taking the collaboration workflow for Terraform and making it accessible to everyone for free. This should help users and teams start more easily, move more quickly, and collaborate more effectively in provisioning and managing their multi-cloud infrastructures using Terraform.”

HashiCorp introduced Terraform Cloud at HashiConf 2018 and announced the initial GA functionality in May 2019 with the release of Remote State Storage, which allowed Terraform Cloud to store and manage state files describing a user’s infrastructure, instead of those having to be maintained locally.

Pricing and Availability

HashiCorp Terraform Cloud is now generally available. The newly announced automation and collaboration features are available for free at https://www.terraform.io , which includes the previously announced remote state storage. Additional paid upgrades for Team and Governance options are respectively priced at $20 and $70 per user per month. Terraform Enterprise provides a self-hosted option with additional functionality and is priced based on the number of Terraform workspaces.

For more details on HashiCorp Terraform Cloud, read the announcement blog here: https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/announcing-terraform-cloud . For more information about Terraform, please visit: https://www.terraform.io .

More Resources

More information about Terraform Cloud, multi-cloud provisioning, and infrastructure as code are available in the HashiCorp Resource Library , including:

Terraform Cloud GA Webinar: https://youtu.be/l3ZbEO0z7z8

Terraform Cloud Learn Track: https://learn.hashicorp.com/terraform?track=cloud#cloud

Videos:

- Terraform Cloud Automation with Pull Requests: https://youtu.be/mWXlJ-QnDds

- Terraform Cloud Remote Plan & Apply: https://youtu.be/UnHrfSqsu3g

- Terraform Cloud VCS Integration: https://youtu.be/nsS-M6KCf9M

- Terraform Cloud Private Module Registry: https://youtu.be/6WhpMOldYhU

About HashiConf

HashiConf is HashiCorp’s fifth annual flagship community conference, taking place Sept. 9 through 11 at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle. The sold-out conference is expecting more than 1,600 attendees, and features technical sessions, in-depth trainings, product releases, and direct access to HashiCorp experts. The conference will have speakers from organizations including 24 Hour Fitness, Accenture, ActBlue, AHEAD, AWS, Anaplan, Apptio, Bench, Comcast, Criteo, Datadog, GitLab, Google Cloud, Jet.com, KLAS Telecom, Kong, Microsoft Azure, Petco, Sky Betting & Gaming, Solo.io, Starbucks, State Farm, Sylabs, and Sysdig. AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and VMware are sponsors of HashiConf this year, along with 22 other partner organizations. For more information, go to: https://www.hashiconf.com .

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source products Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source versions with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint Ventures, True Ventures, IVP, and Bessemer Venture Partners. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560



