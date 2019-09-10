Clubhouse Launches New Collaborative Knowledge Base Product Built for Modern Software Teams

Write, Clubhouse’s Second Product, is a Real-Time Collaborative Editor Making It Easier to Discover Information and Support the Most Common Use Cases for Engineering and Product Teams

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubhouse, the project management platform company loved by software teams around the world, today announced its second product, Clubhouse Write, a real-time collaborative knowledge base tool that focuses on information discovery and the most common use cases for engineering and product teams. The product is in private beta and is planned to be available later this year.



Team dynamics are changing and becoming more cross-functional and distributed. Legacy knowledge base tools that integrate with software project management tools silo teams because they are complex, slow and lack visibility.

“We are committed to creating an enjoyable experience for engineering and product teams to plan and build software together. Write empowers modern software teams to focus on planning while not being burdened by the complexity involved with managing and connecting their workflow across multiple tools,” said Kurt Schrader, co-founder and CEO of Clubhouse.

Clubhouse Write makes it easier for software teams to document, collaborate and ideate together. Write seamlessly interacts with Clubhouse's product management platform - saving users time. With Clubhouse Write, users can collaborate and comment on a doc in real-time, create retros, strategy docs, agendas and more with teams in one place.

Clubhouse Write makes it easier for modern software teams to collaborate by making it possible for software teams to easily:

Connect Stories, Epics, Iterations and more to Docs. Users can reference their work in the Clubhouse project management tool and keep everyone organized and on the same page

Users can reference their work in the Clubhouse project management tool and keep everyone organized and on the same page Organize Docs in Collections. Users can break free from file folders and add Docs to multiple Collections

Users can break free from file folders and add Docs to multiple Collections Keep a document private or publish to the whole Workspace. Users can easily share Docs with your Workspace in one click

Users can easily share Docs with your Workspace in one click Follow Docs that are most important to product managers and software engineers. Users can get notified when there are new comments on your followed Docs

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse the first project management platform for software development that brings everyone in the organization together to build better products. Clubhouse is the only software project management platform that is simple enough to use with small teams while still having the power to scale with large organizations. High-growth companies from all over the world use Clubhouse to plan, collaborate and build better software together. The company is headquartered in New York City and backed by Battery Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and a number of other top-tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.clubhouse.io or follow Clubhouse on Twitter @Clubhouse.

