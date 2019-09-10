Cambia Grove Launches Third TRAILS Competition for Startups

TRAILS Competition offers health care startups the chance to access real world application and testing through UW Medicine’s Primary Care Innovation Lab.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambia Grove, a health care-focused innovation center, invites health care startups of all stages to enter its TRAILS Competition to win access to real world testing and application from UW Medicine’s Primary Care Innovation Lab (PCI-Lab).



According to a national survey on clinician stress and burnout from the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), 74.5% of participants reported time pressure for documentation; and 60.2% spent moderately high to excessive time updating Electronic Health Records at home. This fall’s TRAILS Competition calls for solutions that improve the accuracy and efficient use of data to improve clinic workflow and patient engagement to reduce physician burnout.

“Providers face overwhelming administrative burden in their daily clinical workflows that shift their time and focus away from the patient and can be harmful to their own health,” said Maura Little, Executive Director of Cambia Grove. “The TRAILS Competition has proven to be an insightful framework for innovators to collaborate within the health care system and we’re excited to partner with PCI-Lab to ease provider friction with data management.”

The TRAILS Competition was designed to provide promising startups access to real world testing and application within the health care system to gain knowledge of how the system works. Through this experience, startups can iterate on their solution to make it a lean, high value product. By connecting startups with PCI-Lab, TRAILS accelerates the design and implementation of solutions to improve primary care practice and patient health.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Cambia Grove and the greater community of entrepreneurs to advance health care innovation,” said Bianca Frogner, Deputy Director of PCI-Lab. “Our goal at PCI-Lab is to connect ideas to the real world primary care practice using evidence-based research. We know obtaining evidence-based research, or data, is difficult during the development of new ideas. We look forward to helping reduce these barriers through the TRAILS Competition.”

Cambia Grove will host two discussion panels with practicing clinicians in Seattle and Los Angeles to discuss the leading causes of provider burnout in partnership with ScaleLA.

Entries must be submitted to the TRAILS Competition application page by October 1, 2019 11:59PM PDT to be eligible. Semifinalists will receive feedback including a candid evaluation of the product’s ability to address the problem statement. Five finalists will be invited to Arlington, Va., to pitch in front of a panel of judges during the World Congress Reducing Physician Burnout Summit November 14, 2019.

For more information on the TRAILS Competition, including dates and details on submission requirements, please visit the TRAILS Competition application homepage.

Discussion Panels:

Cambia Grove – September 10, 12-2pm (PDT)

1800 9th Ave. Suite 250

Seattle, Wash. 98101

ScaleLA – September 12, 1-2 pm (PDT)

3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 1000

Los Angeles, Calif. 90034

Spring TRAILS Competition Testimonials

Spring TRAILS judge Wendy Sue L. Swanson MD, MBE, former Pediatrician and Chief of Digital Innovation at Seattle Children’s Hospital, calls the competition’s prize incomparable.

“What’s great about the TRAILS Competition is that the prize is not just money, or not just a trophy, or not just any press that’s gained,” said Swanson. “It’s earnestly the partnership that all three of our hospitals up and down the west coast that said ‘you know what, if you win, we’ll invite you into our hospital. We’ll help you shadow with clinicians, we’ll engage you with patients and families where we can, and we’ll help you think about your journey with access,’ and that’s the best prize I would suggest that’s out there.”

Spring TRAILS winner Carly Kiselycznyk, Founder, CEO of BrainChild, speaks to the value of personal interaction with the providers making the decision implement her company’s product.

“As a startup founder, one of my greatest concerns is that our technology will actually be useful for providers. We can have a completely new and innovative solution, but it will not matter if no one has the time, money, or energy to implement it,” said Carly Kiselycznyk, Founder, CEO of BrainChild. “Seeing how providers interact with patients is essential to better understand the realities of providers’ day-to-day workflow and incorporate solutions to these pain points early in development. This opportunity from Cambia Grove provided a unique and invaluable experience that is rarely available to startup founders.”

About Cambia Grove

Cambia Grove is a health care-focused innovation center where innovators and entrepreneurs can convene and catalyze new solutions. We offer a shared space for the emerging health care economic cluster where a host of stakeholders set aside competition in favor of true collaboration toward the shared goals of better health and a more sustainable system. To learn more, visit us at CambiaGrove.com or on Twitter.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically-sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches nearly 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than two million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia.

Attachment

Kendal Kemery Cambia Health Solutions (206) 332-4832 kendal.kemery@cambiahealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.