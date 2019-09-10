Ghana at The 2019 World Water Week

Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources led Ghana delegation to the 2019 World Water Week in Stockholm, Sweden, from 25th - 30th August 2019.

The program was organized by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) under the theme "Water for society: Including all"

Over 4000 participants from government, international organisations, academia, private businesses, think tanks, individuals among others participated in the week-long event.

Other members of Ghana's delegation included members of parliament, staff of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, and GAMA Project officials.



