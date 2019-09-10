Windsor Strategy Partners Appoints Paul Fallisi as President

Founder David Wilson Will Continue as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Strategy Partners Inc., a leading health care actuarial firm, announced today that Paul Fallisi, FSA, MAAA has been appointed president. Fallisi succeeds David Wilson, FSA, FCIA, MAAA, founder of the company, who will remain in the role of Chief Executive Officer. His appointment is effective immediately.



Fallisi has more than 30 years of health care actuarial and reinsurance experience. Prior to joining Windsor Strategy Partners in 2017, Fallisi served as president and CEO of Munich Re Stop Loss. He was also a co-founder of Cairnstone Re, which was later purchased by Munich Re, and held actuarial and senior leadership positions at John Alden Life Insurance Company. Fallisi attained a FSA designation from the Society of Actuaries and is a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA). He earned a bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science from Temple University.

“As Windsor Strategy Partners prepares for its next phase of growth, we wanted a leader with direct experience in helping companies achieve their goals,” said Wilson. “I’ve worked with Paul in various capacities over the past 30 years and have always been impressed with his leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence. We believe Paul is an outstanding choice to serve as our company’s next president and we look forward to his many contributions.”

“I am very excited to accept the role of president,” said Fallisi. “Since joining Windsor Strategy Partners, I have seen first-hand the organization’s commitment and dedication to finding solutions to health care issues our clients are facing. I am very excited about serving in this important position and to build upon the organization that Dave and his amazing team have created and strengthen our position as a leading actuarial firm in the health care industry.”

“I am thrilled to have Paul become part of our executive management team,” said Jim Tillett, Windsor Strategy Partners’ chief operating officer and chairman of the board of directors. “This is an exciting time for our company and the health care insurance industry. Paul has the experience, skills, passion and innovation to help take us to the next level.”

About Windsor Strategy Partners

Windsor Strategy Partners is a leading healthcare actuarial firm specializing in pricing, program evaluation, product development, and portfolio risk management. Based in Princeton, NJ and founded in 2004, the firm provides actuarial services to a wide range of health care industry stakeholders including insurance companies, managed care organizations, investment groups, plan sponsors and health care entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.wspactuaries.com

