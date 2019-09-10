Applied Systems Releases Applied Epic 2019

Latest release of the world’s most widely-used management system further enhances automation and customer experience

/EIN News/ -- University Park, IL, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general global release of Applied Epic® 2019. The latest release of Applied Epic drives greater efficiency and value for agencies and brokerages worldwide through more automated workflows, integrated customer communications and advanced insurer connectivity at each stage of the insurance lifecycle.

Applied Epic 2019 enables agencies and brokerages to enhance customer experience through expanded eSignature and email capabilities; retain business with automated renewal processes; and increase efficiencies with greater workflow management. Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Epic include:

Email integration: Expands email integration with a Microsoft Outlook Add-In that enables agents to work directly in Microsoft Outlook to access Applied Epic contacts and attachments, with added ability to automatically attach sent messages into Applied Epic. Gain greater visibility into undeliverable emails from a marketing campaign sent to multiple groups and recipients.

Direct bill commissions: Streamlines the recording of direct bill commissions during high volume processing times with added ability to select search filter criteria and then directly record commissions from that filtered list.

eSignature partner support: Delivers round-trip eSignature integration with DocuSign, enabling signed documents to be automatically attached in Applied Epic. Extends integration support of Citrix RightSignature Version 4. Also allows for multi-document submissions with DocuSign and Insuresign.

Renewal management: Provides visibility into renewed premium, updates renewal stages automatically and allows for the ability to process renewal activities from a central location. Renewals can also be viewed by employee to keep client account management more focused.

Workload reassignment: More effectively manage the reassignment of producers' and brokers' commission amounts and commission agreements with enhanced workload reassignments capabilities. Also leverage added date criteria filters to exclude historical data from workload reassignments.

Insurer connectivity: Enables US and Canadian agencies and brokerages access to real-time transactions used the most in a single click with the new eServicing ribbon available on the policy list. Retrieve data instantly from the IVANS Exchange mailbox as soon as it's received from the carrier, ensuring Applied Epic is always updated with the most current information.

Enhanced integrated quoting: Allows US agents to quote with more speed and accuracy than ever before through Data Prefill powered by LexisNexis .

Applied Benefits Designer integration: Syncs plan data from Applied Epic to Applied Benefits Designer, enabling US Employee Benefits brokers to leverage a dynamic, web-based tool that can model, compare and update plans in real time.

“Our industry is undergoing a digital revolution where new competition and customer demand is pushing the independent agency channel to more quickly evolve operating and customer service models,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Epic enables agencies and brokerages to make their staff operate more efficiently, interact with customers in the means they prefer and maintain the constant connectivity to insurer partners to ensure the best products and services for their customers.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

