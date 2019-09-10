Accellion Prevents Data Breaches and Compliance Violations When Users Share G Suite Content With Third Parties

Enterprise Employees Convert Their Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides into Microsoft Office Files for Simple, Secure, and Efficient Communication with External Partners

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellion, Inc. , provider of the secure content communication platform that prevents data breaches and compliance violations from third party cyber risk, today announced secure, compliant, and convenient information sharing for enterprises using G Suite.



Enterprise G Suite users lack critical capabilities to send, receive, and share G Suite content securely, efficiently, or in compliance. With Accellion’s G Suite plugin , enterprise users:

Securely share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly from within each application

Automatically convert Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides into Microsoft Office files to enhance collaboration with third parties who use Microsoft Office

Send G Suite content through secure email or web folders to eliminate inadvertent external link sharing that can expose sensitive data

Share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides using their corporate authentication with recipients’ business email accounts outside the organization

Consolidate compliance reporting and use log data to create real-time visualizations into integrated SIEM products

In addition, Accellion offers G Suite users several deployment options to meet their unique security and data privacy requirements. For example, an on-premise deployment lets organizations meet critical data sovereignty requirements to comply with data privacy regulations like GDPR. A hybrid deployment provides enterprises full data privacy and control while lowering capital costs. Lastly, a FedRAMP deployment allows businesses to demonstrate to their private and public sector customers that data security is a top priority.

G Suite users also leverage a variety of integrations with content repositories and critical business systems to ensure the sensitive information they exchange with third parties is secure and in compliance.

“Accellion opens the world to enterprise G Suite users with a secure and compliant way to share confidential information from Google Docs, as well as from Salesforce, SAP, and Oracle,” said Yaron Galant, chief product officer with Accellion. “IT security and compliance professionals can rest easy knowing every file their employees exchange with third parties, regardless of file size or type, is funneled through a single platform to protect IP, PII, and PHI from a data breach or compliance violation.”

The G Suite plugin is available to Accellion platform customers at no additional charge. Learn more: Google Drive sharing .

About Accellion

The Accellion secure content communication platform prevents data breaches and compliance violations from third party cyber risk. With Accellion, CIOs and CISOs gain complete visibility, compliance and control over IP, PII, PHI, and other sensitive content across all third-party communication channels, including secure email , secure file sharing , mobile, enterprise apps, web portals, SFTP, and automated inter-business workflows. Accellion has protected more than 25 million end users at more than 3,000 global corporations and government agencies, including NYC Health + Hospitals; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Tyler Technologies; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Accellion’s Blog.



