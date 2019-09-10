Tremor Video Brings Native Ads to LG Smart TVs

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video is bringing its leading video advertising platform to the award-winning webOS smart TVs from LG Electronics, the companies announced today. Tremor Video provides entertainment advertisers and apps with highly visible placements that are native to the smart TV experience across millions of connected TV devices – helping them to stand out with content discoverability in the battle for share of consumer viewing time.

The ad units will run in a highly visible position on the LG smart TV’s home screen – helping to drive viewers to an app or drive tune-in campaigns for specific shows and movies. These top-of-mind promotional placements can support the overall subscriber growth to streaming services and apps supported on LG smart TVs.

“Tremor Video stays on the cutting edge of advanced TV solutions – always moving forward to offer the latest in unique ad inventory,” said Jay Baum, Tremor Video’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Partnering with LG provides advertisers with a turnkey, cost-effective way to entice viewers with their brand messages before they enter another streaming service.”

Matthew Durgin, Head of Content Innovation, LG Electronics USA, said LG’s exclusive collaboration with Tremor Video “helps advertisers make their brand messages stand out in a crowded landscape,” adding, “This exemplifies how LG smart TVs provide added value to advertisers and viewers alike.”

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence—innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. With the acquisition of RhythmOne, Tremor Video has become one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with expanded offerings in CTV, influencer marketing, and private marketplaces. Tremor Video is a Tremor International Company.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com .

Media Contact

Brook Terran

805-570-3309



