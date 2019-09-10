Small and Powerful DS10U Series Debuts from Shuttle Computer Group

/EIN News/ -- CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, introduces its DS10U series of small, powerful computers designed for kiosks, digital signage, thin clients, and office use. They’re fanless and ultra-compact one-liter PCs with power-efficient 8th gen Intel® Whiskey Lake-U ULV processors, in Celeron/i3/i5/i7 configurations.



“The DS10U series brings heavy Quad-Core performance back into a fanless PC,” said Tosh Akhgar, solutions manager, Shuttle Computer Group. “Integrators will see a great benefit with the new Quad-Core i5-8265U and i7- 8565U. Harnessing this power, in tangent with DDR4 memory and a fanless design, is an integrator’s dream box.”

The DS10U series has a passive thermal cooling design for quiet, 24/7 operation that is low in energy use and is virtually maintenance free. These computers support both 12V and 19V input for alternative energy source operation. 12V voltage input and reduced energy consumption, in particular, are essential for automotive and other commercial applications.

With native M.2 2280/2260/2242 Type M slot, the DS10U series offers considerably faster storage performance and expansion capacity for M.2 SSD and Wi-Fi modules. They also feature four USB 3.1 Gen 1/Gen 2* ports, four USB 2.0 ports and one RS232/422/485 interface as well as SD card reader for convenient, flexible connectivity options. The DS10U series features robust network connectivity with built-in dual Intel Gigabit LAN and can support 802.11 AC WiFi + BT and optional 4G LTE adapter kit at the same time.

The DS10U is currently available at the end of September through computer resellers; they come with a three-year limited warranty.

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

