Questex Introduces Impact CBD: A Live Event And Digital Platform For The CBD Space

Digital and live event platform serving the $22B market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the launch of a content-based live event and digital platform that delves into the exciting, evolving, and fast-paced world of CBD. The event, which will take place August 30-September 2, 2020 in San Diego, CA, will feature in-depth education with tracks analyzing the impact of CBD on patients, clients, a health practice or business and an expo hall with hundreds of CBD providers and experience centers to highlight the impact of CBD health and wellness products. ImpactCBDexpo.com will be a year-round content feed featuring curated posts, articles, blogs, videos, and podcasts chronicling the impact of CBD.



“The 2019 American Spa CBD Summit was the inspiration for launching Impact CBD, as it brought together a passionate group of wellness and CBD professionals to learn, grow, and explore the evolving impact of CBD,” said Julie Keller Callaghan, vice president of content & business development for the Questex Wellness Market. “We discovered that CBD impacts so many aspects of the health and wellness market, with attendees and speakers joining us from the spa, medical, naturopathic, retail, chiropractic, and other health-related categories, so we decided to expand our digital and event footprint to serve this demand and, thus, the idea for Impact CBD was born.”

Starting with a digital content feed launching in Q4 2019, ImpactCBDexpo.com will serve as a real-time source for health and wellness professionals to understand the science, clinical studies, products, delivery options, health benefits, and condition-specific applications of CBD to patients, clients, and customers. This approach will enable a level of trending data and analytics that will define the conference programming of the Impact CBD Expo & Conference in late Q3 2020, focusing the event on the most pressing issues that define the impact CBD has on patients, clients, health practices, and business.

Initial focus topics will include the cannabis plant, the endocannabinoid system, sourcing, dosing, labeling, COAs, credit-card processing, liability, insurance, legislation, and the FDA, among other topics. Health and wellness professionals will learn about best practices and protocols for skincare and bodycare, marketing and social media tips, and retailing advice. Medical professionals will have access to in-depth education on CBD, relevant studies, and the meaningful impact CBD can have on patient outcomes. Retailers will learn best practices and case studies for merchandising and training and be provided with specific techniques for finding retail success with myriad CBD products.

”With a growing number of events, conferences, and websites popping up in the CBD space, Questex is launching Impact CBD to be the gathering point for the entire industry, connecting the dots between proactive and reactive healthcare, holistic and conventional medicine, and the ability to understand the impact CBD products can have on patient and client outcomes through both digital and live event experiences,” said John Siefert, Group President at Questex. “We want to make it easier for professionals to get vetted and sound guidance, legal advice, and more throughout the year and celebrate this knowledge sharing at the Impact CBD Expo where attendees can see, touch, feel, taste, and experience CBD on the show floor, in custom suites, and in treatment rooms.”

For more information, visit www.impactcbdexpo.com .

