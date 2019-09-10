AbacusNext Releases Significant Update to AbacusLaw Mobile App

Latest release represents a future-focused step toward mobile access and control of the AbacusLaw practice management system

AbacusNext®, the leading technology provider for the legal and accounting professions, today announces the company has released an updated version of the AbacusLaw mobile app that serves all users of the AbacusLaw practice management system.



The new app brings increased mobile access and control with functionality that includes:

Full view of Abacus calendar (tasks, appointments, deadlines)

Full view of Abacus contact list

Ability to create new matters, contacts, appointments and to-dos in the app

A complete visual redesign focused on easy access to and management of AbacusLaw information

Use by clients who don’t employ AbacusLaw accounting and even by AbacusLaw firms that run the software on-premises rather than in the cloud

In addition, the app provides the following:

The ability to access case and client information even offline

The ability to track and bill time with a mobile time tracker that captures every billable moment from phone calls, emails, notes and text messages

“We know that attorneys need immediate access to calendar, client and case information while being able to capture new information anytime and anywhere,” states Chris Cardinal, executive vice president, software engineering at AbacusNext. “This app is a significant step forward in mobile access and further unlocks the potential of a smartphone with time tracking and billing for calls, emails and texts sent from the device itself. We’re also pleased with the new look and feel that signal our mobile platform design language going forward.”

The mobile app benefits both on-premises and cloud-based clients. “We really saw the opportunity to meet all client needs, regardless of how they have implemented their Abacus solution,” continues Cardinal.

Customers using AbacusLaw on-premises now can deploy the new mobile app across their organizations, enhancing access to case information and improving productivity levels while out of the office. The app is available for both iOS and Android and is now accessible in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is the leading technology provider for the legal and accounting professions, offering a complete suite of compliance-ready solutions designed to support a secure, cloud-enabled practice. Headquartered in San Diego, California and backed by private investment with Providence Equity, AbacusNext is recognized by Forbes as one of America’s fastest growing companies.

