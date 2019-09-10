Chemical Surface Treatment Market To Reach USD 17.84 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Chemical Surface Treatment Market Size – USD 11.81 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%%, Chemical Surface Treatment Industry Trends – The advent of coating materials for long-lasting, wear-resistant protection.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development of automotive industry owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

The global chemical surface treatment market is forecast to reach USD 17.84 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The development of utility of chemical treatment on materials affects their quality standards. This enables a wide array of consumers to resort to this market to get their target structure reinforced. The common feature of these chemical treatments is the cleaning of the surface. Apart from cleansing, these chemicals can subject a surface to certain aberrations, like roughening or smoothening, or have no effect with respect to the procedure chosen. These procedures are generally followed in order to achieve superior adhesive properties and can be utilized in wide orientation, not only on metals but also on printed circuit boards.

The market for chemical surface treatment is influenced by the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. For utility on metals, the utility on global and domestic manufacturers are increasing. Anodized aluminum is under high demand which created a vacuum in the field of chemicals like degreasers and etchants. These chemicals are being utilized in different fields as well, like, glass, wood, medical, and jewelry, among others.

The mentioned factors create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as stringent government policies regarding high emission rates of volatile organic compounds, pose as limitations in the market. However, these factors would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period which would be overcome with further research in the chemicals industry for using environment-friendly coatings.

The growth in the region of Asia Pacific has been estimated to be the highest. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market leaders. These countries consist of various end-use industries such as transportation, electrical & electronics, construction, and industrial machinery, and application of the chemical surface coating in this region will grow with a very high rate.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1831

Further key findings from the report suggest

Transportation market held the largest market share of 30.0% in the year 2017. Hence, the automotive industry is experiencing a significant growth in the forecast period. The use of chemical coating in the automobile industry is a trend in the present scenario for maintaining aesthetics and the quality of exteriors.

Plating chemicals are the chief revenue generators of the chemical surface coating market, holding a revenue of USD 4.18 Billion in the year 2018. These are done through the procedure of galvanization or catalytic plating to ensure superior tensile strength.

Cleaning chemicals are projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period. They are in growing demand because of their efficiency over traditional cleaners.

The sub-segment of plastics under base material is observed to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period owing to its demand in the industry verticals. Its booming utility in automotive as well as general industry is because of its lightweight and better chemical resistance over metals.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the chemical surface coating market.

Key participants Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Chemetall Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., A Brite Company, Advanced Chemical Company, PPG Industries Inc., and DOW, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemical-surface-treatment-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Chemical Surface Treatment market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, end-users, and region:

Chemicals Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cleaners

Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Metals

Plastics

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Transportation

Construction

General Industry

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1831

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Paints and Coatings category by Reports And Data

Ink Additives Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ink-additives-market

Xylene Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/xylene-market

Flat Glass Coatings Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flat-glass-coatings-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.