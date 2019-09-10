Pax8 Introduces Market Development Team

Strategic Team Dedicated to Channel Convergence

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced the first members of its new Market Development team, including Samantha Nelson, Vice President of Channel Development; Jessica Maria, Vice President of Market Development; Danielle DeCosta, Vendor Success Manager; and Ryan Strouse, Program Manager. Nelson and Maria will report to Pax8’s Chief Market Development Officer Andrew Pryfogle. DeCosta and Strouse will report to Maria.



“We are excited to bring on four dynamic industry experts who will be dedicated to facilitating channel convergence at Pax8,” said Pryfogle. “Their cumulative, expansive telecommunications and IT channel experience will enable them to establish groundbreaking programs, deep vendor and partner relationships, and disruptive go-to-market strategies. Through these efforts, Pax8 will become the one-stop shop for cloud solutions, whether a partner identifies as an MSP or an agent, or another classification entirely.”

Nelson is a channel sales leader with more than 10 years of experience building and leading top performing teams. Passionate about building the channel, Nelson most recently held the position of Senior Director of Channels at Talkdesk. In her role, she was responsible for developing the channel program involving System Integrators, BPOs, and master agents. In her new role as Vice President of Channel Development at Pax8, she will lead sales and education efforts to expand agent and MSP portfolios around UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, productivity, infrastructure, and continuity tools.

“Convergence is happening, and Pax8 is right at the center of it,” said Nelson. “I’m always drawn to disrupters, and Pax8 is truly changing the way distribution works. I’m excited to help MSPs and agents expand their portfolio offerings and capture their growing share of customer’s technology spend.”

As Vice President of Market Development, Maria will focus on developing new market opportunities for Pax8, working closely with Marketing and Sales leadership to develop programs, education initiatives, and marketing around strategic routes to market. Previously, Maria held the role of Director of Marketing at Intelisys where she led the Marketing and Cloud Services University teams, and was responsible for the organization’s go-to-market strategy and the building of a world-class education platform and its related high-revenue generating, live education programs, such as Super9. She has more than seven years of channel experience and has been recognized as a CRN Women of the Channel and is a North Bay Business Journal 40 Under 40 recipient.

“Pax8 has an incomparable platform in place that has enabled thousands of MSPs to go to market faster and better than they ever could before,” said Maria. “As a born in the cloud distributor, we are providing partners from both the agent and IT channel the ability to transact, consume, and support more efficiently in the new age of convergence.”

In her role as Vendor Success Manager at Pax8, DeCosta will manage relationships with key new vendors, develop vendor strategy, work with the team to build the go-to-market strategy, and develop plans that enable partners to learn about, access, and sell across the vendor portfolio. DeCosta joins Pax8 with more than 13 years of channel experience. Most recently, she held the role of Manager, Supplier Services, at Intelisys.

As Program Manager for the Market Development team, some of Strouse’s responsibilities will include developing partner enablement programs, collaborating with the Vendor Marketing team to market new programs, and tracking campaign results. Strouse’s most recent role was Marketing Supervisor at Intelisys where he directed marketing projects at all stages, including conceptual planning, schedule management and final implementation. Previously, he served as Program Manager for Cloud Services University, where he managed all aspects of the education platform from LMS content to marketing strategy and targeted events.

