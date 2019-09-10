WardsAuto Names 2019 Wards 10 Best User Experiences Award Winners

Vehicles featuring cutting-edge UX features to be awarded and displayed during WardsAuto User Experience Conference October 1 in Novi, MI

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WardsAuto has unveiled the annual Wards 10 Best User Experiences list for 2019, and the German OEMs have a strong showing this year.



Now in its fourth year, the Wards 10 Best UX competition is dedicated to assessing the user-friendliness of technology such as smartphone pairing and charging, voice-control navigation, head-up displays and the effectiveness of driver-assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring.

“The user experience is a segment of vehicle development that is gaining prominence among the world’s automakers,” WardsAuto Senior Content Director Drew Winter says. “This year’s pool of winners illustrates the industry’s progress in giving drivers access to a wealth of information and entertainment options without distraction.”

The 2019 Wards 10 Best UX winners in alphabetical order, with prices as tested:

Audi A8 ($101,095)

BMW 330i ($59,920)

Chevrolet Blazer ($50,765)

Ford Explorer ($61,330)

Hyundai Palisade ($47,605)

Lexus RX 350 ($51,750)

Mercedes-Benz A220 ($51,925)

Range Rover Evoque ($59,215)

Subaru Outback ($40,705)

Volkswagen Arteon ($44,055)

The focus of the Wards 10 Best UX competition, which is a microcosm of Wards 10 Best Interiors, is to identify driver interfaces that are user-friendly, navigation systems that are easy to program, collision-avoidance technologies that are dependable and smartphone integration that is simple, allowing drivers safe access to text messages, emails and phone contacts while on the road.

In July and August, editors evaluated and scored 23 vehicles available in the U.S. with all-new or re-engineered UX features such as display screens, interfaces or apps. There is no price cap, but overall value is a consideration.

Honored automakers will receive their trophies on October 1 during the WardsAuto User Experience Conference at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. Winning vehicles will be on display.

New this year, attendees will be able to use their smartphones to cast live votes for their favorite winning vehicle on-display throughout the duration of the conference. The live voting will be displayed throughout the day in the ballroom to see where each vehicle is tracking. During the cocktail reception at the end of the conference, the fan favorite will be honored with a “Best in Show” trophy.

For more information on the conference and to register, visit http://wardsauto.com/ux.

