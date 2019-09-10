Total Expert Adds Three New Executives to Leadership Team

New Chief Revenue Officer, VP of People Operations, and SVP of Marketing join Total Expert on heels of 3,206% increase in three-year revenue growth

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and sales software for the mortgage and banking industries, today welcomes three new executives to its growing leadership team – Steve Sovik, Deanna Swanson and Peggy McGillis – to lead the sales, people and marketing teams.



The news follows a period of significant growth for Total Expert. Over the past three years, Total Expert’s company revenues have increased 3,206% and employee headcount has grown 130% in the last year. The company plans to exceed 250 employees by the end of the year.

“We’re excited to bring these three highly-established leaders on board to continue to make our teams, our software, and our brand even stronger,” said Joe Welu, CEO of Total Expert. “Steve, Deanna and Peggy’s backgrounds share a common thread of focusing on building customers for life – the same foundation of Total Expert’s mission in bringing simplicity, humanization and tech innovation to financial services space.”

Meet the new Total Expert leadership hires:

Steve Sovik, Chief Revenue Officer – Over the past 28 years, Steve has built a career in tech software sales in Silicon Valley. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer for Tipalti, a global AP automation company, where he grew company sales 1000% in 3.5 years. Prior to Tipalti, Steve was Global SVP of Sales at Coupa where he grew sales 5,000% in 6 years, eventually leading Coupa to a very successful IPO. At Total Expert, Steve will run field sales operations and focus on customer success and new customer acquisitions.



– Over the past 28 years, Steve has built a career in tech software sales in Silicon Valley. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer for Tipalti, a global AP automation company, where he grew company sales 1000% in 3.5 years. Prior to Tipalti, Steve was Global SVP of Sales at Coupa where he grew sales 5,000% in 6 years, eventually leading Coupa to a very successful IPO. At Total Expert, Steve will run field sales operations and focus on customer success and new customer acquisitions. Deanna Swanson, VP of People Operations – Prior to joining Total Expert, Deanna held HR leadership positions with SingleHop, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Driehaus Capital Management. She has over 15 years of experience building performance-driven teams, talent acquisition and retention, organizational development, culture change, and leadership coaching. At Total Expert, Deanna will direct and lead people operations including overseeing hiring processes, culture development, and employee growth and success across the entire company.



Prior to joining Total Expert, Deanna held HR leadership positions with SingleHop, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Driehaus Capital Management. She has over 15 years of experience building performance-driven teams, talent acquisition and retention, organizational development, culture change, and leadership coaching. At Total Expert, Deanna will direct and lead people operations including overseeing hiring processes, culture development, and employee growth and success across the entire company. Peggy McGillis, SVP of Marketing – Peggy joins Total Expert with more than 20 years of experience in the technology and B2B industries. She most recently served as Sr. Director of Industries Marketing at Workday, and prior to that led marketing teams at SAP America as well as other industry-leading technology organizations. In her new role, Peggy will lead the marketing team to continue driving customer demand and building the Total Expert brand.

Today, more than 100 customers, including eight of America's top 15 lenders, leverage Total Expert's Marketing Operating System (MOS) to enable lending and financial services firms to create customers for life by blending human relationships with digital simplicity.

In 2019, Total Expert made the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies in the country at spot #105, and was the 2nd fastest-growing Minneapolis-based company on the list. The company was also recognized as a HousingWire Tech100 and Minne Inno 50 on Fire award winner in 2019.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software pioneer of the first modern, enterprise-level Marketing Operating System (MOS) that enables lending and financial services firms to create customers for life by blending human relationships with digital simplicity. We power marketing and revenue growth for the U.S. mortgage industry, and ensure banks and lenders stay ahead of how consumers expect to communicate, shop, and manage their financial lives in the digital/social era. For more information, visit totalexpert.com .

Contact

Jack McHugh

jack@propllr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.