AssistRx Appoints Jan Nielsen as Division President of Patient Solutions Business

Industry leader brings 30-plus years of operational and clinical expertise to growing Orlando-based company

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the intelligent specialty therapy initiation and patient support company, announced today the appointment of Jan Nielsen as division president of AssistRx Patient Solutions. In this role, she will lead strategy and operations for the patient solutions portfolio across the company’s Orlando and Overland Park, Kansas, locations—including the AssistRx non-commercial specialty pharmacy.



“Jan’s industry experience and proven successes are valuable additions to the AssistRx executive leadership team as we continue to build our enterprise solution and expand our reach in the market,” said Jeff Spafford, president and chief executive officer. “She is a proven leader, and I’m confident her deep experience in driving innovation within the specialty pharmaceutical services industry will allow us to deliver even greater value to our partners, healthcare providers, patients and caregivers.”

Nielsen leads with more than 30 years’ experience as a clinical and operational subject matter expert with a strong background in critical care, hospital management and specialty pharmaceutical commercialization services.

Most recently, she was a senior principal at Blue Fin Group, a management and technology consulting firm with a focus on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries. Prior to Blue Fin Group, Jan was division president of access and patient support for Sonexus, a Cardinal Health company, where she founded and launched the patient support services business. Her industry leadership also includes spearheading the development and launch of outsourced clinical support services at AmerisourceBergen.

“Joining an organization like AssistRx is particularly exciting for me, given the company’s unique approach to technology- and talent-enabled patient solutions and commitment to transforming lives through access to therapy,” said Nielsen. “I look forward to building upon the solid foundation already in place and furthering the company’s mission through the evolution of AssistRx’s Patient Solutions portfolio.”

For more information on AssistRx, visit www.assistrx.com .

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide manufacturers with an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. For more information, visit www.assistrx.com .

Media Contact: Stacey Little, stacey.little@assistrx.com



