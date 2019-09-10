Zicix Signs Agreement with PGX Holdings for Development, Distribution of CBD Product Line

/EIN News/ -- CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – (OTC Pink: ZICX) – After several weeks’ negotiation, Zicix Corporation CEO William Petty and PGX Holdings, LLC CEO Charles Rodkey have signed an agreement. Under a joint venture, they plan to distribute a line of hemp-derived Canabidiol products.



Additionally, Zicix plans to harvest dozens of acres for raw hemp, to maintain quality control throughout the extraction and development process in order to keep manufacturing costs low while bringing these products to market.

PGX Holdings, LLC is a family-owned company operating out of San Antonio, Texas since 2012. They have two product lines, IsoSpectra and Vet’s Botanicals. IsoSpectra is a line of CBD products for human consumption made from pharmaceutical grade hemp isolate and formulated by a compounding pharmacist. Their product line ranges from infused coffees and teas to topical creams and ointments, and beyond. Vet’s Botanicals is a line of CBD products formulated specifically for mammals such as canines, felines, and equines.

For more information, visit their websites at www.IsoSpectra.com and www.VetsBotanicals.com

About Zicix Corporation (OTC PINK: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup.com or call 210-260-3125.

