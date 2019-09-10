IntelliClear Selects the National Alliance on Mental Illness as its 2019 Clarity Trust Recipient

/EIN News/ -- Recipient is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for people with mental illness

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliClear today announced the selection of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) as the 2019 recipient of its annual Clarity Trust donation. Under the yearly program, IntelliClear contributes 1% of its corporate profits to an outstanding charity as part of an on-going corporate commitment to supporting worldwide communities and charitable activities.



“Mental health has long been ignored by those in positions of political and economic influence. NAMI has demonstrated that grassroots advocacy can grow into a movement making a difference in the lives of those with mental illness,” says Eric Shuster, President and CEO of IntelliClear. “The spotlight on mental illness needs to move from highlighting the problem to implementing solutions—that is what NAMI is all about,” adds Alex Kalamarides, Ph.D., Managing Director and General Partner of IntelliClear.



“There are millions of Americans today with mental health conditions with little infrastructure to support them,” says Katrina Gay, NAMI’s National Director of Strategic Partnerships. “At NAMI we are committed to supporting individuals and families affected by mental illness through education and support, advocacy to shape public policy, and public awareness of the challenges faced every day by those who are affected by mental illness. NAMI’s work cannot be accomplished without the donations of individuals and businesses such as IntelliClear, setting an example with the Clarity Trust of how commercial enterprises can help make a difference in the lives of people with mental health conditions and the family members who support them.”



Past recipients of the IntelliClear Clarity Trust have included the American Refugee Committee, Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, HeartGift, Choice Humanitarian, SOS Children’s Villages of Greece, Children’s Aid Society of New York, Disabled American Veterans and the Global Orphan Project. IntelliClear encourages companies of all sizes to exercise corporate responsibility in making regular charitable donations to worthy causes.



About the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org)



NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness and their families. NAMI was founded as a grassroots advocacy organization in 1979 by a group composed of parents of those with severe mental illnesses and has since blossomed into the nation's leading voice on mental health.



About IntelliClear (www.intelliclear.com)

IntelliClear is a market research and business consulting firm committed to the delivery of actionable market intelligence to the global IT community. IntelliClear’s mission is to bring clarity to IT market intelligence by delivering results-oriented research, responsive industry experience, and effective data synthesis - leading to confident go-to-market plans. IntelliClear leverages the experiences of seasoned IT and market research professionals, while utilizing its global network of industry consultants and research partners to execute projects across a broad spectrum of disciplines and geographies.

