Bondarenko Acquires 16.2% Beneficial Ownership of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Bondarenko (“Bondarenko”) announced today that he has acquired an aggregate of 3,154,302 common shares (the “Shares”) of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT-TSXV) (“BriaCell”). Bondarenko acquired the Shares through BriaCell’s previously-announced private placement which closed on September 9, 2019 at a price of $0.07 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of $220,801 (the “Acquisition”).



Bondarenko previously filed an early warning report reflecting ownership of 28,443,500 common shares of BriaCell, representing approximately 14.48% of BriaCell’s issued and outstanding common shares. Following the Acquisition of the Shares and other market purchases, Bondarenko now has beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 33,813,802 common shares, representing approximately 16.2% of BriaCell’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Bondarenko has acquired these securities for investment purposes and may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control over securities of BriaCell as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with BriaCell’s documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

BriaCell‘s head office is located at 3rd Floor, Bellevue Centre, 235-15th Street, West Vancouver, British Columbia V7T 2X1.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Jamieson Bondarenko

416-427-7998

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.