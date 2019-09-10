THINGS REMEMBERED ROLLS OUT NEW STORE INNOVATIONS TO SHOWCASE ITS PERSONALIZATION EXPERIENCE

With tablets and Personalization Bars, Things Remembered is revolutionizing the personalization experience.

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Things Remembered, the leading omnichannel retailer of personalized products and gifts, completed the first phase of its in-store innovations today, which included the rollout of iPads to all of its 174 stores and the introduction of Personalization Bars to 50 of them.

With the iPads, customers can personalize one-of-a-kind gifts, preview their designs and make edits in a matter of clicks, all while working one-on-one with a Personalization Expert.

Select stores now also feature Personalization Bars where customers can design personalized items, socialize and receive a behind-the-scenes view of the production of their personalized items. The bars are designed to make the personalization process seamless while encouraging customers to tap into their creativity.

“Today so much of retail is about the customer experience. And because we’re celebrating the moments that matter in life, big and small, we want to ensure the Things Remembered experience is as personal, thoughtful and engaging as possible,” said Nelson Tejada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Things Remembered.

The first phase of the brand’s in-store transformation has focused on modernizing the technology across the retailer and showcasing the personalization experience. The brand has begun hosting events across its stores nationwide to introduce customers to the interactive technology. Events are planned through the holiday season and include trunk shows, launch parties for new products, wedding and birthday celebrations, and more festive, seasonal events.

Things Remembered has already begun phase two of their in-store innovations with an entirely new store prototype in development. The innovations are part of a larger plan to evolve the brand, enhance the customer experience and highlight the brand’s unique and growing personalization offerings.

About Things Remembered

Things Remembered is the leading omnichannel retailer of personalized gifts and specializes in making everything personal with more care, thought and love. For more than 50 years, the brand has been an expert in adding the personal touch through heartfelt or humorous messages, unique monograms and more. Things Remembered helps customers shop when, where and how they want through its site ThingsRemembered.com, local stores, by phone at 1.866.902.4438 and with business-to-business representatives. Its exclusive merchandise, quality assortments, unmatched in-store experience and dedicated employees set Things Remembered apart. For personalization and gift-giving inspiration, follow Things Remembered on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Things Remembered is a brand of Enesco, LLC, a global leader in the giftware, home décor and accessories industries. Serving more than 44,000 customers worldwide, Enesco distributes products to a wide variety of specialty card and gift retailers, home décor boutiques, as well as mass-market chains, and online retailers.

