Dinocrates Group Acquires Global Management Systems Inc. and Expands into Secure Communications and Networking

GMSI To Remain a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Targeting Government and Commercial Facilities Across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group today announced the company has acquired Global Management Systems Inc. (GMSI) , a secure networking and communications firm with a 30-year track record serving federal and commercial markets. GMSI expands Dinocrates’ technical advisory and integration services to include mission critical communications technology infrastructure work for some of the most secure organizations in the country, including the Department of Defense.



Over its first three decades, GMSI grew to become an information technology industry leader in delivering integrated high-quality telecommunications, large area network (LAN) infrastructure, network engineering, operational support and configuration management solutions. Now as a wholly owned subsidiary of Dinocrates Group, GMSI will expand its technology and services portfolio to leverage Dinocrates’ data security and transformational technology skills to expand further into the areas of secure mobility, networking and communications.

“The GMSI acquisition is a great next step in expanding our technology solutions and mission-critical service offerings,” said Jim St. Clair, Dinocrates’ chief technology officer. “Acquiring a communications infrastructure company means Dinocrates now has the ability to architect, implement and maintain secure communications and offer cutting edge solutions for defense customers, such as cloud computing, software-driven networks, blockchain and unified communications services. It also positions us for customer transition to 5G networking in the immediate future.”

The GMSI purchase marks Dinocrates Group’s first corporate acquisition and expands the company’s footprint across the country. The acquisition builds on Dinocrates’ recent establishment of a new office in the rapidly-growing city of Jacksonville, FL.

“GMSI was a logical fit for Dinocrates Group. The company has a stellar reputation at secure facilities across the country, and their client list dovetails perfectly with our own,” said Tom Prokop, chief executive officer for Dinocrates Group. “Not only are we adding almost 80 highly skilled team members to our growing team roster, GMSI’s reach within secured military facilities allows us to offer additional value-added services to their large and growing customer base.”

The Dinocrates Group now employs more than 90 employees across eight states.

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates is a boutique strategy and technology advisory firm that is headquartered in Rockville, MD and partners with clients from the public and private sectors to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises.

Contact:

Ivy Eckerman

Spire Communications for Dinocrates Group LLC

(540) 373-2963

ieckerman@spirecomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.