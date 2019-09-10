What Happens when Insurtech Meets Coretech? EIS Group panel to explore at InsureTech Connect 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a global core and digital platform provider for insurers, is presenting a pre-conference workshop, “ When Insurtech Meets Coretech – Where Innovation Happens ,” during the InsureTech Connect conference at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm.



The workshop will help attendees understand the relationship between insurtech opportunities and coretech solutions and how to incorporate both into their innovation strategies. Panelists provide perspectives from all participants in the innovation ecosystem: Tony Grosso from EIS Group representing coretech, Robert Wentling of USAA representing carriers, Janet Anderson from Lapetus and Karan Mishra of Spraoi representing insurtech, and Dina Belyayeva from InsurTech Hartford representing insurtech accelerators.

“To be competitive in the industry today, insurers must be innovative and future-focused. However, many insurers are struggling to leverage valuable insurtech opportunities because their legacy technology is far too rigid to support it,” says Grosso. “By merging insurtech and coretech, insurers can deploy a test-and-learn approach – quickly and easily evaluating how innovative new capabilities fit their business models.”

The workshop will demonstrate how one carrier integrated ML-enabled facial analytics to upend their underwriting – in just three days. Panelists will also host roundtables and take questions from the audience.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the workshop now to reserve a seat.

InsureTech Connect is one of the largest insurtech events in the world – bringing together insurance carriers, tech entrepreneurs, and investors from all over the globe. EIS Group is proud to be a presenter, sponsor, and exhibitor.

About EIS Group

EIS Group moves insurance carriers closer to their customers. Leading insurers use the EIS ® digital insurance platform to build and deliver fast, simple, engaging experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle — quoting, policy administration, billing, claims and service. The cloud-enabled platform of core, experience and insight solutions empowers insurers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and create competitive advantages. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers digital insurance for property/casualty and benefits insurers of all sizes, worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter.

Kevin Haydon, EIS Group, 1.845.7972976, khaydon@eisgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.