CV Sciences, Inc. to Present and Sponsor Natural Products Expo East

/EIN News/ -- Company enters its 5th year exhibiting at the nation's largest natural products trade show, offering natural health retailers show specials, one-on-one education, and a wide selection of product offerings

Natural Products East education and trade show will occur in Baltimore, MA September 11-14, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) and industry-dominating hemp CBD brand, PlusCBD Oil™, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East on September 11-14, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. Produced by New Hope Network , Natural Products Expo East is the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, attracting over 80,000 industry professionals to the Baltimore Convention Center.

CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil™ is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in independent retail according to SPINS, the leading provider of data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. The Company’s currently sells its products to over 5,300 locations nationwide.

NATURAL PRODUCTS HEMP & CBD SUMMIT: CV Sciences is sponsoring and participating in the Natural Products Hemp & CBD Summit, held on Wednesday, September 11th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in the Hilton Baltimore, Hilton Holiday Ballroom 6, for Expo attendees interested in learning about the opportunities and challenges faced by the hemp market in the United States. CV Sciences’ Director of Hemp Production, Josh Hendrix, President of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and founding board member will be speaking on the panel, “Regulators Gonna Regulate”, from 9:50 AM – 10:25 AM. Alongside fellow panelists, Mr. Hendrix will discuss the Farm Bill, the differences in state stances, the FDA’s latest efforts, and how to market hemp CBD supplements in a responsible, compliant manner.

VISIT BOOTHS 3439 and 5100: Attendees are invited to meet the CV Sciences team at Booth #3439 in Lower Hall A, in the Supplements section, and Booth #5100 in the Hemp Pavilion. Learn more about the company, its brand, and products from any of the CV Sciences' highly educated staff, who will be providing one-on-one education to retailers interested in carrying PlusCBD Oil™ products. Visitors can enjoy playing booth activities for prizes and giveaways. In addition, a Hemp Happy Hour will be held at the booth on Thursday, September 12th and 13th from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

VENDOR PRESENTATION: Join the CV Sciences team for an interactive presentation. Stuart Tomc, Vice President of Human Nutrition, will present "The Hemp CBD Metamorphosis: From Fear to Fever," on Friday, September 13th at 3:30 PM in the Hilton, Key Ballroom 9. Anyone with an Expo East badge can attend the lecture. A super pass/conference badge is not required.

SHOW DEALS: CV Sciences offers exclusive trade show specials and opening order deals to retailers placing orders at the show. Please see a CV Sciences associate for more information.

NEXTY AWARDS - CONSUMER CHOICE FINALIST: PlusCBD™ Oil 2oz Total Plant Complex Peppermint Spray has been nominated for the Expo’s NEXTY Award out of hundreds of products shown at Expo East. The single winner in each of the three NEXTY Consumer Choice Supplement categories will be announced on the show floor in the Baltimore Convention Center between 1 PM and 3PM on Thursday, September 12th.

PlusCBD™ Oil has the top-selling CBD supplement in the Total U.S. Natural Channel and its Extra Strength Balm ranks #1 in sales in both the Total U.S. Natural Channel and Total U.S. MULO (Multi Outlet) over the last 52 weeks* among CBD products within Topical Analgesics , according to SPINS and IRI data, respectively. Brightfield Group, a leading predictive analytics and market research firm for the CBD market, expects $1.3 billion in sales of hemp CBD topicals in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 169% from 2018 – 2022.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling hemp-derived CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company quality standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp-derived CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

ICR

Scott Van Winkle

617-956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

ICR

Cory Ziskind

646-277-1232

cory.ziskind@icrinc.com



